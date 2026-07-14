MEA Summons Iranian Envoy After Hormuz Attack Kills Sailor

India summoned Iranian diplomats after a missile strike on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz killed an Indian sailor
The attack targeted two Emirati oil tankers in Omani waters, prompting the UAE to condemn the strike
The incident comes amid escalating US-Iran hostilities and growing security concerns in the Gulf
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission Mohammad Javad Hosseini on Tuesday, to protest the recent attack on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz that killed an Indian sailor and wounded six others, as per ANI.
The summoning follows an incident on Tuesday when Iranian cruise missiles struck two Emirati oil tankers – the Mombasa and the Al Bahiyah – in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters. One Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa was killed, while six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals were injured, with four of the crew members suffering serious injuries, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence stated.
Onboard fires caused material damage to both vessels before responders brought them under control. The UAE Ministry of Defence condemned the incident as a "blatant attack" and asserted the UAE retains "its full right to respond to this escalation" to protect its security and stability.
Additionally, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the attack and provided additional details on the incident. The strikes were part of a broader pattern of Iranian aggression against commercial shipping in the strategic waterway. The US military has been monitoring the situation closely and has increased its presence in the region to ensure freedom of navigation.
Indian Sailor Killed In Attack
The attack on the tankers came a day after Indian authorities had expressed concern over the safety of Indian seafarers in the region. The Indian sailor killed in the strike has not yet been identified. The MEA's summoning of Iranian diplomats signals New Delhi's strong displeasure over the incident and its demand for accountability.
The attack follows President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that the US is resuming its naval embargo on vessels from Iran. Trump told Reuters that American forces will keep the Strait of Hormuz open "for a fee" and warned that the military would strike Iran "very hard" in the coming hours following an exchange of missile and drone attacks.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an unknown projectile hit a tanker 40 nautical miles northeast of Qalhat in Oman, striking the starboard-side engine room. The ship's master said all crew members were safe. Reuters could not immediately verify if the UKMTO report and the UAE Ministry of Defence statement detailed the same event.
Escalating Regional Conflict
The attack on the vessels underscores the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the Gulf, which has been destabilised by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Iran's top joint military command rejected the American presence in the waterway, stating the US had no role in determining the future of the strait and would be barred from interfering.
Before the conflict erupted in February, the Strait of Hormuz carried about a fifth of global oil and gas traffic daily, facilitating the transit of over 15 million barrels of fuel worth at least $1.2 billion.