India Registered Over 2.5 Crore Births In 2024: What The Civil Registration System Report Reveals

The CRS Report 2024 shows India achieved over 99% birth and death registration in 2024.
The report records 2.55 crore births, 89.38 lakh deaths and a national sex ratio at birth of 933.
The data supports population planning, public health monitoring and delivery of government services.
The 2024 Civil Registration System report, released in July 2026, records high levels of birth and death registration across India. The data provides a detailed look at how the system captured vital events last year and what this means for understanding population trends.
What does the 2024 Civil Registration System report show?
The Vital Statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System 2024, prepared by the Office of the Registrar General of India using reports from all States and Union Territories, shows 2,54,73,389 births registered in 2024. This is higher than the 2,52,07,070 recorded in 2023. Deaths increased to 89,38,301 from 86,59,679. The number of infant deaths fell to 1,20,992 from 1,45,992, accounting for 1.4 percent of total deaths compared with 1.7 percent the previous year. Still births declined to 81,117 from 1.01 lakh. Of these still births, 69 percent occurred in urban areas and 31 percent in rural areas.
The level of registration reached 99.1 percent for births and 99.4 percent for deaths. Eighteen States and Union Territories achieved complete 100 percent registration of births. Twenty-one reached 100 percent for deaths. Among major States with population above one crore as per the 2011 Census, thirteen crossed 90 percent birth registration. These include West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab and Gujarat.
Fifteen major States crossed 90 percent for deaths. Sex ratio at birth based on registered events was 933 females per 1,000 males at the national level (after excluding births registered after more than 1 year). Arunachal Pradesh reported the highest at 1,050, followed by Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 984, Meghalaya at 974, Mizoram at 972 and Kerala at 970. The lowest figures were in Nagaland at 806, followed by Lakshadweep at 865 and Jharkhand at 890. Births had a 42.9 percent rural share and 57.1 percent urban share.
Deaths showed 57.2 percent rural and 42.8 percent urban. Institutional births formed 79.4 percent of registered births, excluding Sikkim. Infant deaths were 84.2 percent urban. Registration within the 21-day prescribed period varied across States, with thirteen achieving over 90 percent for births and seven achieving over 90 percent for the share of deaths registered within that timeframe. Sikkim submitted only partial data.
Why have birth and death registrations improved?
Improvements are linked to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 as amended in 2023, which came into force on October 1, 2023. The amendment introduced digital registration options, electronic certificate delivery, national and state level databases to link with other government services, easier processes for delayed registration using self-attested documents, changes in authority for late registrations to District Magistrate level, mandatory cause of death certificates from medical institutions, appointment of special sub-registrars during disasters or epidemics, collection of Aadhaar details where available, and mechanisms for public grievances.
States expanded use of the central CRS portal, ran awareness activities, and maintained coordination through Inter-Departmental Committees. Some States imposed penalties under the Act for non-reporting. The registration machinery includes the Registrar General of India at the national level, Chief Registrars in States and Union Territories (often from Health or Statistics departments), District Registrars, and local registrars from panchayat, health, revenue and municipal bodies. This structure supports registration at the place of occurrence.
What do these numbers reveal about India's population?
The numbers indicate that the registration system now captures events with near-complete coverage in most areas. This gives a reliable basis for tracking demographic changes. Gross natural addition to the population, calculated as registered births minus registered deaths, stayed around 1.65 crore.
The drop in infant deaths and still births suggests progress in health services, although the heavy urban share in these events points to differences in access and reporting between rural and urban regions. Variations in sex ratio at birth across States continue to reflect the influence of social preferences in certain parts of the country.
The data also aligns with broader patterns of urbanisation and helps in understanding mortality by age, sex and place of occurrence. Mid-year population estimates based on 2011 projections are used to calculate registration levels against expected events from the Sample Registration System.
Why is the Civil Registration System important?
The Civil Registration System is the continuous, permanent and compulsory process of recording births, deaths and still births as required under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act. Registration happens at the place where the event occurs, using standard forms for live births, deaths and still births.
It establishes legal identity for individuals, particularly children, and provides certificates that serve as proof for education admission, driving licences, voter lists, marriage registration, government jobs, passports and Aadhaar. Certificates are issued free of charge for events reported within 21 days, and the Registrar must issue them within seven days of completion.
The system supports both individual rights and administrative needs. It generates data at district and lower levels that the Census and Sample Registration System cannot match in frequency or granularity. Provisions exist for name inclusion, corrections, delayed registration up to one year or beyond with magistrate approval, and cancellation of fraudulent entries.
How is CRS data used in policymaking?
The data supports socio-economic planning, monitoring of health and family welfare programmes, and evaluation of initiatives related to maternal and child health, education and primary care. It provides inputs for population projections, analysis of sex ratio trends, infant and child mortality, and causes of death.
District-wise tables allow for local level planning under panchayati raj and urban local body frameworks. National and state databases created under the 2023 amendment help update records for efficient delivery of services and benefits. Annual reports from States feed into the national compilation, which also includes information on registrations of Indian nationals abroad through missions and consulates.
What are the gaps that still remain?
Challenges include inconsistent timeliness, with several States registering less than 80 percent or even 50 percent of events within 21 days. Inspections of registration units remain limited and irregular in many places. Partial reporting from areas such as Sikkim affects national aggregates. Some regions show persistent imbalances in sex ratio at birth. Reporting from all Indian missions abroad is not uniform.
Penalty imposition varies widely, with many States reporting nil cases. Full digital integration and uniform quality across rural and urban areas need continued attention. The report acknowledges these areas while noting cooperation from State Chief Registrars.