India Registered Over 2.5 Crore Births In 2024: What The Civil Registration System Report Reveals

What does the 2024 Civil Registration System report show?

The Vital Statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System 2024, prepared by the Office of the Registrar General of India using reports from all States and Union Territories, shows 2,54,73,389 births registered in 2024. This is higher than the 2,52,07,070 recorded in 2023. Deaths increased to 89,38,301 from 86,59,679. The number of infant deaths fell to 1,20,992 from 1,45,992, accounting for 1.4 percent of total deaths compared with 1.7 percent the previous year. Still births declined to 81,117 from 1.01 lakh. Of these still births, 69 percent occurred in urban areas and 31 percent in rural areas.