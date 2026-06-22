Suvendu Says Bengal Govt May Table CAG Reports Covering Four Years Of Mamata Rule

"It is assumed that UCs are not submitted if the funds have not been utilised properly and have been misappropriated," a state official said. The 2020-21 CAG report echoed this concern. "In the absence of UCs, it could not be ascertained whether the recipients had utilised the grants for the purposes for which these were given. This assumes greater importance as pendency in non-submission of UCs is fraught with the risk of misappropriation," the report said, noting the TMC government remained unconcerned.