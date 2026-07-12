'Blood on Crops', 'Psycho': BRS VS Revanth Reddy Escalates Over Kaleshwaram Project

Revanth Reddy said BRS leaders need "belt treatment" and that their "blood, ego and fat" could be used on crops, prompting strong backlash from the opposition.
BRS leader Harish Rao called the CM a "psycho" and demanded an unconditional apology for using inappropriate language instead of addressing farmers' water needs.
The row centres on releasing water from the Kannepalli pump house of the Kaleshwaram project during the dry spell, with BRS alleging delay despite available water.
A sharp war of words has erupted between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, with the opposition demanding an unconditional apology from the CM for his controversial remarks.
The dispute intensified after BRS leaders pressed the Congress government to release irrigation water to farmers from the Kannepalli pump house during the current dry spell, claiming water is available but not being released. In response, Revanth Reddy accused the BRS of politicising the issue and said its leaders needed "belt treatment" for spreading lies. He further remarked that if BRS leaders were cut, “their blood, ego and fat would spill over onto farms and could be used by farmers for their crops.” He also suggested that BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao jump into the project to end the state’s “Shani” (bad luck).
BRS leader and former minister Harish Rao hit back strongly on Sunday. Addressing a press conference, Rao criticised Reddy’s language as unbecoming of a Chief Minister and likened him to a “psycho”. “When people ask for water to be released into their fields, lies and abuses are flowing from the Chief Minister’s mouth,” Rao said. He demanded an unconditional apology, saying remarks about “blood on crops” and “belt treatment” were unacceptable.
The core issue revolves around the Kaleshwaram project, a flagship initiative of the previous BRS government. BRS alleges that despite water availability at the Kannepalli pump house, the current government is not releasing it to farmers. Reddy has maintained that the government will follow the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) regarding repairs to the project’s barrages and will not compromise on safety. He stated that water can be lifted only after storing adequate volume as per NDSA guidelines.
The exchange has escalated political tensions in Telangana, with both sides accusing each other of neglecting farmers’ interests. The Kaleshwaram project remains a politically sensitive topic, having been a major electoral plank in previous elections.