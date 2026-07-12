'Blood on Crops', 'Psycho': BRS VS Revanth Reddy Escalates Over Kaleshwaram Project

The dispute intensified after BRS leaders pressed the Congress government to release irrigation water to farmers from the Kannepalli pump house during the current dry spell, claiming water is available but not being released. In response, Revanth Reddy accused the BRS of politicising the issue and said its leaders needed "belt treatment" for spreading lies. He further remarked that if BRS leaders were cut, “their blood, ego and fat would spill over onto farms and could be used by farmers for their crops.” He also suggested that BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao jump into the project to end the state’s “Shani” (bad luck).