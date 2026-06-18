Mumbai Gets Water, But Sambhajinagar Remains Thirsty Despite ₹2,700 Crore Spent

Residents of Sambhajinagar receive municipal water supply once every 4 to 7 days in most areas, and that too for a brief 30 to 45 minutes. In many peripheral localities and newly developed colonies, water is supplied only once in 10 to 15 days. This acute shortage has forced thousands of families to rely heavily on expensive private water tankers, which charge exorbitant rates during peak summer months. Women and children are often seen waiting in long queues at public standposts or filling pots from distant borewells, highlighting the daily hardship faced by citizens in a city that was once known for its planned infrastructure.