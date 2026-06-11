Amid Heat and Water Crisis In Delhi, Will Water ATMs Make Any Difference?

“There is no telling how much time it might take to get two buckets of water, it could take up to two hours,” Poonam said, adding that each tap is crowded by at least 50 people every day. Even the water she manages to collect is not always usable. Poonam pushed open the door to a small storeroom, revealing a lone bucket of water left undisturbed so that the sediments could settle at the bottom.