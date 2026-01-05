Indore Water Contamination: 142 Hospitalised, 6 Dead

Even though 20 new patients were identified during the screening of over 9,000 people in the Bhagirathpura district, the epicentre of the infection, up to 142 people are currently hospitalised due to an outbreak of diarrhoea caused by polluted drinking water in Indore, including 11 in intensive care units.



During an ongoing survey in Bhagirathpura, where six people have died from contaminated water, health workers evaluated 9,416 people from 2,354 houses and found 20 new instances, officials said on Sunday.



Officials have reported that 398 individuals have been admitted to hospitals since the outbreak began. Out of them, 256 people have recovered and been released.