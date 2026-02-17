Water Cannon Used as Youth Congress Protests Outside HPSC Office in Panchkula

Police use water cannons to disperse Youth Congress activists during their protest near the Kerala Legislative Assembly demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan over the Sabarimala gold smuggling controversy, in Thiruvananthapuram. | rep image | Photo: PTI

