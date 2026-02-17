Water Cannon Used as Youth Congress Protests Outside HPSC Office in Panchkula

Police in Panchkula used water cannon to stop Youth Congress workers attempting to ‘gherao’ the Haryana Public Service Commission office.
Several leaders were briefly detained.
Varun Chaudhary, Udai Bhanu Chib and Nishit Kataria joined the protest alleging injustice to Haryana’s youth.
Police in Panchkula on Tuesday used water cannon to disperse protesters during a demonstration by the Youth Congress as they attempted to breach barricades and ‘gherao’ the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) office.
The Indian National Congress and its youth wing alleged that the BJP government had failed to safeguard the interests of Haryana’s youth, prompting the protest outside the HPSC office.
Congress MP from Ambala Varun Chaudhary, Indian Youth Congress president Udai Bhanu Chib and Haryana Youth Congress president Nishit Kataria participated in the demonstration and were briefly detained.
The Haryana Youth Congress alleged that candidates from outside the state were securing a disproportionate share of government jobs and claimed that the HPSC had failed to fill all advertised vacancies.
Heavy barricading had been put in place around the HPSC office by the Panchkula Police. As protesters attempted to cross the barricades, police resorted to water cannon to disperse them.
Speaking to reporters, Hooda alleged that several posts were being left vacant and that those being filled were going to candidates from outside Haryana. "We are here to protect the interests of Haryana youth," he said.
Chaudhary claimed that the HPSC had turned into a "rejection commission for Haryana youth" and alleged that the BJP government was unable to protect the interests of the state’s young people.