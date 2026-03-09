Sacramento Kings Vs Chicago Bulls, NBA 2026: Raynaud And Monk’s Excellence Helps Kings Prevail Against Bulls – In Pics
Russell Westbrook made history at the Golden 1 Center, recording his NBA-record 208th career triple-double to lead the Sacramento Kings past the Chicago Bulls, 126–110. The 37-year-old veteran posted 23 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds, dominating a game where the Kings never trailed by double digits. Rookie center Maxime Raynaud had a standout night with 26 points, while Malik Monk added 30. For the struggling Bulls, Collin Sexton provided a spark off the bench with 28 points and seven triples, and Josh Giddey secured a triple-double of his own (15/12/10) in a losing effort. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.
