Sacramento Kings Vs Chicago Bulls, NBA 2026: Raynaud And Monk’s Excellence Helps Kings Prevail Against Bulls – In Pics

Russell Westbrook made history at the Golden 1 Center, recording his NBA-record 208th career triple-double to lead the Sacramento Kings past the Chicago Bulls, 126–110. The 37-year-old veteran posted 23 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds, dominating a game where the Kings never trailed by double digits. Rookie center Maxime Raynaud had a standout night with 26 points, while Malik Monk added 30. For the struggling Bulls, Collin Sexton provided a spark off the bench with 28 points and seven triples, and Josh Giddey secured a triple-double of his own (15/12/10) in a losing effort. Watch some of the best pictures from the match. 

NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls
Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
NBA: Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) and the Kings bench react after Plowden made a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
NBA Basketball Game: Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls
Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) handles the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
NBA Basketball Game: Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings
Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) handles the ball against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
NBA Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
NBA Basketball: Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) handles the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
NBA 2025-26: Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) shoots the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
NBA 2025-26: Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings
Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) and Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) go for a lose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
Basketball: Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook, right, is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
