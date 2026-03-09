What Next For India's World Beaters? 'SKY' Sees No Limit To Ambition

Hat-Trick Of World Titles In Sight

After the Olympics, the next iteration of the men's T20 World Cup is lined up in 2028 in Australia and New Zealand. "Don't forget," Suryakumar playfully said during the presser, leaving no doubt that he would like to be around for it. The 35-year-old is the oldest member of the current Indian lot and would be 38 by the time the Cup comes around. But who would pass on an opportunity to complete a hat-trick of T20 world titles?