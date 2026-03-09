What Next For India's World Beaters? 'SKY' Sees No Limit To Ambition

Summary of this article
India first team win three T20 Men's World Cup titles
Suryakumar Yadav expresses desire to win Los Angeles 2028 gold
T20 World Cup 2028 beckons after that, with hat-trick of titles possible
Another tournament lorded over. Another ICC trophy in the bag. India's T20 international team continues in its world-beating ways, keeping a streak of no series/event defeats since August 2023 going with a singular triumph in the 20-over showpiece of 2026.
It is a tribute to the team's brilliance that even despite early wobbles and things often not going their way, there was an air of inevitability about this conquest. India dropped 14 catches across nine games in the tournament, their mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy fizzled out in the business end and their top-order underwent a late reshuffle. None of it came in between Suryakumar Yadav's men and the title.
The formidability also reflected in the relatively understated celebrations in Ahmedabad. The raw jubilation of Barbados was replaced by a sense of deja vu, with players seemingly secure in the knowledge that if not for a major setback, the Cup was theirs for the taking.
So what's next? Well, the Indian Premier League beckons in less than three weeks' time, and the team will split across franchise lines to vie for bragging rights in the globe's biggest domestic T20 league.
It will re-assemble in June for a five-match tour of England, starting in Chester-Le-Street on July 1. With an ODI World Cup coming up in 2027, a lot of the immediate white-ball focus will shift to the 50-over format, and bilateral games slated against Afghanistan and England are to serve as preparation. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will dominate airwaves again, as their last hurrah draws closer.
LA 2028 On Surya's Mind
But for the T20I unit, the next big goal will without doubt be the 2028 Olympic Games. Captain Suryakumar confirmed as much at the post-victory press conference, stating that the team has set its sights on gold in Los Angeles.
"Throughout the journey till today, it has been very special and collectively as a team what we've achieved, I think it's right in front of you so very happy with that. Definitely the next goal is Olympics, Olympic gold," the skipper said.
Cricket is returning to the Olympics fold after 128 whole years, having figured in the 1900 Paris Games. The sport featured at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and then the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Indian women's team bagged silver at the CWG, and both the men and women struck gold at the Asiad. An Olympic medal is different gravy, however, and every cricketer worth his or her salt would aspire to stake claim on one before walking into the sunset.
Hat-Trick Of World Titles In Sight
After the Olympics, the next iteration of the men's T20 World Cup is lined up in 2028 in Australia and New Zealand. "Don't forget," Suryakumar playfully said during the presser, leaving no doubt that he would like to be around for it. The 35-year-old is the oldest member of the current Indian lot and would be 38 by the time the Cup comes around. But who would pass on an opportunity to complete a hat-trick of T20 world titles?
The Indian captain has not been as fluent with the bat as he would like to, of late, but he does see himself contributing to the next T20 cycle and help the maintain its undisputed dominance. "Five years?" pondered 'SKY' when asked about his motivation to maintain India's superiority in the coming four-five years.
But then he opened up. "Obviously very excited the way things have gone since 2024. The way we've played, we won three ICC trophies in a row (including ODI Champions Trophy). I think that drought ended in 2024 after a really long time and from there we never looked back. We knew how we wanted to play going forward. Everything was changed post 2024.
"We won an ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 (under Rohit Sharma), played a completely different brand of cricket, and now in 2026, we wanted to do something special in front of home crowd right here. So, we want to continue doing that in 2027, 28, 29 and never stop."
When was the last time India lost a T20I series or tournament?
The last time India lost a T20I series or tournament was all the way back in August 2023, when they suffered a 2-3 defeat against the West Indies.
When will the Indian T20I team play its next match?
The Indian T20I team will next head to England for a five-match series starting July 1 in Chester-Le-Street.
When and where will next Men's T20 World Cup be played?
The next ICC Men's T20 World Cup is lined up in 2028 in Australia and New Zealand in October-November.