India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Fans React As Suryakumar Yadav Falls For Golden Duck

Suryakumar Yadav faced backlash from fans after getting dismissed for a golden duck in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad

Outlook Sports Desk
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
India and New Zealand met in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the hosts entering the contest as defending champions. India’s batting lineup produced a massive total earlier in the evening, but the match also saw a disappointing moment for captain Suryakumar Yadav.

The Indian skipper walked in during the latter stages of the innings after a strong start from the top order. However, his stay at the crease lasted just one ball as New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham removed him immediately. Suryakumar attempted an aggressive stroke but ended up giving a catch in the deep, walking back for a golden duck in the biggest match of the tournament.

Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav’s golden duck in T20 World Cup final

The dismissal quickly triggered strong reactions from fans on social media. Many supporters expressed frustration that the Indian captain could not contribute in such a crucial game after struggling for consistency throughout the tournament.

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score

Before the competition began, Suryakumar was widely seen as one of India’s most dangerous batters in the T20 format. His reputation as a 360-degree player who can score in all areas of the ground made him a key figure in India’s batting plans. However, his performances during the World Cup did not fully match those expectations.

Several fans pointed out that while India’s top order dominated the final, the captain’s early dismissal continued a pattern of underwhelming contributions with the bat during the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav’s mixed campaign in T20 World Cup 2026

Despite the disappointing end, Suryakumar Yadav still managed to score 242 runs in the tournament, finishing with an average of around 30 and a strike rate of over 136. While these numbers are respectable, they fall short of the explosive standards usually associated with the Indian star.

His campaign began on a strong note with a match-winning 84 not out against the USA, an innings that showcased his trademark stroke play. However, consistency proved difficult afterwards, as several innings came at a slower scoring rate.

In subsequent matches he registered moderate scores against Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands, while also experiencing a few low returns during the Super 8 stage and the semi-final. The golden duck in the final ultimately capped a tournament that started with promise but gradually became frustrating for the Indian captain with the bat.

