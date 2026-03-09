AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Safety Concerns Grow For Iran Women’s Team After Anthem Controversy In Australia

Summary of this article
After the elimination of the Iran women’s national football team from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Australia, there are serious concerns about their safety following their refusal to sing the national anthem in the tournament opener.
The Shirzanan stayed silent while the national anthem played during their opening match against South Korea, leading to intense criticism in Iran. One conservative commentator labelled the players “wartime traitors” and called for severe punishment.
With the team now poised to return to their home country, there have been mounting calls for football authorities and local officials to ensure the squad’s protection.
Change In Iran’s Anthem Stance
Contrary to their actions against South Korea, the Iranian players sang and saluted during the national anthem in subsequent matches against Australia and the Philippines. The change reportedly came under pressure from members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who were part of the travelling delegation.
The anthem itself was loudly booed by sections of the crowd at the Gold Coast Stadium, most being members of the Iranian diaspora who oppose the current Islamic regime.
They also unfurled the Lion and Sun flag – Iran’s pre-1979 revolution national flag – despite stadium notices outside allowing only the official flag of the Islamic Republic.
Fans Rally Around Iran Team
During Iran’s final group match against the Philippines on Sunday, the crowd cheered when a player who was receiving treatment on the touchline blew a kiss towards supporters.
However, apart from that, there was little interaction between the players and the crowd, with the team leaving the pitch quickly after the full-time whistle without acknowledging the fans.
Outside the Gold Coast Stadium, hundreds of supporters surrounded the team bus, chanting “Save our girls”. There have been calls to grant the players asylum in Australia, although it’s unclear if any member of the team would consider such a move.
Meanwhile, Iran head coach Marziyeh Jafari said in her post-match press conference that the players are looking forward to returning to their home country.
“We are impatiently waiting to return,” Jafari said. “Personally, I would like to return to my country as soon as possible and be with my compatriots and family.”