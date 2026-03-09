T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Shares Heartbreaking News Of Cousin's Passing Before Final; Dedicates Fifty to Her Memory

Ishan Kishan admitted being in a bad mental space after he received the news of his sister's death days before the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published At:
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
  • Ishan Kishan played a big role in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 victory

  • He scored 54 runs off 25 balls in the final

  • He also revealed that he played the final despite getting the news of his cousin sister's death

India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday (March 08) by beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. A big role in this was played by southpaw Ishan Kishan, who scored 54 runs off 25 balls in the final. Not only that, he was one of the best batters of Team India, scoring

However, the night before the final was far from easy for the Bihar-man, who plays for Jharkhand. He was dealing with a deeply personal loss.

Kishan revealed that he had learnt about the death of his cousin sister in an accident just days earlier. It was a piece of news that weighed heavily on his mind heading into the biggest game of the tournament.

Speaking about the emotional turmoil, Kishan said he decided to channel his turbulent feelings into focused batting.

"To be very honest, before the game I was not planning to say this, but I'll say it. My cousin sister passed away in a car accident and I got to know about it a few days back. She always wanted me to score big runs," one could gauge the pain in his voice.

"I was not feeling so good yesterday but today was a big day, so rather than keeping my emotions above the game, I thought the best thing I could do was score runs for her," he said.

He explained that in the moment after reaching his fifty, there was relief and also gratitude that he could achieve it for his late sister.

"When I looked up after scoring my fifty, it was for her. It was like saying this is for my sister. I'm very proud that we won today. I feel for her family but my close friends are there to take care.

"There was a lot going on inside me today and I just wanted to perform," he said.

Kishan admitted that the emotional weight made the build-up to the match difficult but he reminded himself of the team's needs.

"Since last night I was not feeling alright and I kept thinking about what had happened. But at the end of the day you have to keep the team ahead because cricket is not an individual sport.

"I was just looking to score as many runs as possible even though there were questions in my mind about why bad things happen to good people." Even as the tournament unfolded under intense scrutiny, Kishan insisted the Indian dressing room thrived on simplicity and mutual trust.

"World Cup Jitayega?"

When Suryakumar Yadav called Ishan Kishan to confirm his place in India's T20 World Cup squad, the captain had just one question to ask the swashbuckling batter -- "World Cup jitayega?" Never the one to shy away from making a statement, Kishan answered Suryakumar with a question of his own, "Bharosa karoge? (Will you have faith in me?)".

The brief conversation ended with Suryakumar replying in affirmative and Kishan delivered with 241 runs in the tournament, including a blazing half century in the all-important final here on Sunday.

"Surya bhai called me when the team was about to meet. I even took a screenshot because I had a feeling he had called about the World Cup team. He asked me directly, 'World Cup jitayega?' (Will you win us the World Cup)" "I asked him, 'Bharosa karoge?' He said 'yes' and that was it," a beaming Kishan recalled after India's title triumph that was sealed with a 96-run thrashing of New Zealand in the summit clash here on Sunday night.

"Keep Things Uncomplicated"

Reflecting on the team environment, he said the players focused on staying present rather than getting overwhelmed by the occasion.

"The World Cup is always a very big stage and there is pressure and nervousness. But the work here is simple, you just have to pick the right shots and keep things uncomplicated.

"When you keep it simple, it becomes easier for a player." He also credited the support system within the squad for maintaining clarity of thought.

"When you see everyone in the team, you understand the environment whether there is fear or confidence. This time the belief throughout the World Cup was very strong.

"The coach and captain gave everyone freedom and never doubted players, and when you get that backing you want to change the game yourself." For Kishan personally, the last couple of years have been about learning to detach from the noise and expectations that come with international cricket.

Reflecting on that journey, he said he has stopped over-thinking about his place or future.

"To be very honest, in the last two years I have stopped thinking. I don't think about where I will bat or whether I will be in the team tomorrow because that is not in my hands.

"The biggest thing I have learnt is to just keep doing your work, keep working hard and not worry about the result." Drawing inspiration from senior players like Virat Kohli, Kishan added that he has learnt how to manage his energy.

"I admire Virat a lot because of the way he has used his energy for so many years. That was important for me to understand, what I could change in myself. Skills don't change much...So I just keep doing my work now. I've stopped thinking too much," Kishan signed off.

(With PTI Inputs)

Q

How many runs Ishan Kishan scored in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final?

A

He scored 54 runs off 25 balls in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final

Q

How many runs Ishan Kishan scored in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

A

Ishan Kishan scored 317 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and is the fourth highest run getter of the tournament.

Q

Why was Ishan Kishan not playing for India since 2023?

A

Ishan Kishan was suffering from mental health issues, and he took a break from cricket.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen As Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Israeli Detects New Iranian Missiles

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled