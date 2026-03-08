Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee Announces ₹1,500 Monthly Allowance For Unemployed Youth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 for unemployed young people who have passed the secondary examination

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Youth aged 21–40 who have passed Class 10 will receive ₹1,500 per month starting 7 March.

  • The payment date was advanced from 1 April as a gesture ahead of International Women's Day.

  • Banerjee claimed unemployment in West Bengal has fallen by 40% and highlighted ongoing skill training programmes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 for unemployed young people in the state, saying the measure is intended to support them in becoming self-reliant.

The announcement was made on the eve of International Women's Day (8 March) during her address at a sit-in protest against what she described as the large-scale removal of voters’ names by the Election Commission of India during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The decision is politically significant as it comes ahead of the state’s upcoming Assembly elections.

Eligibility for the allowance

Banerjee said the scheme will benefit young men and women aged between 21 and 40 who have passed the secondary examination (Class 10). Eligible individuals will receive ₹1,500 each month starting from 7 March.

She explained that the payment was initially scheduled to begin on 1 April but was brought forward as a gesture marking International Women’s Day. According to the chief minister, applicants must not be receiving benefits from other government schemes, except scholarships. Around one crore people in the 21–40 age group have reportedly applied for the programme.

Claims on employment and training

Banerjee stated that the unemployment rate in West Bengal has fallen by about 40 per cent under her government. She said approximately 40 lakh people have received skill training, with nearly 10 lakh already finding employment.

Related Content
From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With states? - Photo: IMAGO / Seshadri Sukumar
From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?
A peaceful protest by Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the BJP-led central government’s unplanned SIR and the alleged attempt to take away the voting rights of legitimate citizens,in Kolkata. - | Photo: Sandipan Chatteejee/Outlook
Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata
Omar Abdullah with Mamata Banerjee - Facebook
Omar Abdullah Backs West Bengal Name Change Demand After Approval For Kerala
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - PTI
Nothing For Common Man, Bengal In 'Directionless' Budget: Mamata Banerjee
Related Content

The state government has linked job seekers trained under the Utkarsha Bangla programme with industrial employers through integrated digital platforms, she added. Opportunities are also expected to extend to migrant workers, including trainees in the jute industry, where about 10,000 people are currently undergoing training and are likely to be absorbed into jobs.

The chief minister also highlighted financial support for landless farmers, noting that they now receive ₹4,000 under state schemes. She further claimed that West Bengal leads the country in small and medium-scale industries, with about 1.5 crore people employed in that sector.

Remarks on governance and political developments

During the protest, Banerjee also commented on recent political developments following the resignation of West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose from Lok Bhavan. She alleged that the move came under pressure from the central government and suggested that the Governor’s residence might be used as a political base ahead of the elections.

She also criticised the appointment of R. N. Ravi, currently serving as Governor of Tamil Nadu, as Bose’s successor in West Bengal. Banerjee argued that political strategies applied in other states would not necessarily succeed in West Bengal.

The chief minister further accused the central government of undermining constitutional institutions by frequently replacing Governors before the completion of their terms. She referred to former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who later became Vice-President of India, as an example of this pattern.

In a pointed remark, Banerjee compared the Centre’s functioning to the rule of Muhammad bin Tughlaq, a historical figure often invoked in political debate to criticise erratic decision-making. She warned that attempts to pressure political opponents would be resisted and could ultimately weaken the ruling party at the national level.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Final Live Blog, T20 World Cup 2026: Allen Shares His Game Plan Against Bumrah

  2. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  3. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

  5. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Records And Milestones To Watch Out For In Ahmedabad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Highlights, All England Open: Indian Braves Injury, Wins Epic Battle To Enter Final

  5. Injured Lakshya Sen Grits His Way Past Victor Lai In 97-Minute Epic To Enter All England Open Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  4. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  5. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  2. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

  3. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  4. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

  5. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence