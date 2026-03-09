India's T20 World Cup Conquest In Numbers: Men In Blue Shatter Series Of Records After Landslide Win - Stats

Summary of this article
India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
They shattered several records while achieving the feat
Check the records created by India in their run to the title victory below
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ended on March 08 (Sunday), with India winning the title for the third time. They defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and with it they became the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title. Suryakumar Yadav became the third captain to win an ICC T20 World Cup title after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
India lost only one match in the entire competition, against South Africa in Super 8. They won all their games in the group stage, including the big one against Pakistan. Their start to the Super 8 stage was sloppy, but they eventually recovered and went all the way to win the trophy. They won four must-win matches in a row under pressure and proved that the loss was just a one-off and they are best team in the World.
In the semi-final and the final, India produced batting performance for the ages, scoring 250 in both games. In the semi-final against England, the game was a close one with England coming very near to the target. But the final against New Zealand was one sided as India completely dominated their defence, bowling the Kiwis out for only 159 runs.
One of the main players behind India's title victory is Sanju Samson, who scored three half-centuries in three consecutive games and pulled India to the finishing line. The Super 8 match against West Indies was a high-pressure one and he ensured that India went over the line in the chase. His power packed knocks helped India set mammoth total against England and New Zealand and he was named the player of the series for it.
Despite Samson's knocks, things would have been difficult for India if not the exceptional performance and consistency from Jasprit Bumrah with the ball. Against England, his spell made the difference between the two sides. In the final, he scalped four wickets in his four overs giving away just 15 runs and was named player of the match.
Despite a poor run of form throughout the entire tournament and multiple calls from experts to drop him, Abhishek Sharma stayed in the playing XI and repaid the faith by scoring a half-century in the final. Crucial contributions also came from Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube throughout the tournament.
India's performance in the tournament and in the final shattered several records and created new ones.
India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - Stats
India have now won the T20 World Cup for the most number of times (3). West Indies (2012 and 2016) and England (2010 and 2022) have won the title twice apiece.
India are also the first team to win successive men's T20 World Cups - no defending champion had even made it to the final previously.
India are also the first team to win the tournament at home.
India's total (255/5) against New Zealand in the final is the highest in a knockout match in T20Is.
It is also the third-highest by any team in a men's T20 World Cup match.
India's win margin against New Zealand by 96 runs is their biggest, by runs, in the men's T20 World Cup.
Jasprit Bumrah is only the second bowler to claim a four-for in the final of the men's T20 World Cup.
It is also his maiden four-wicket haul in T20Is.
India became the first team to score 250-plus in successive men's T20Is.
Abhishek Sharma's 18-ball half-century is the fastest by a batter in a T20 World Cup knockout game.
Sanju Samson's 89 against New Zealand is the highest score in a T20 World Cup final.
Samson is only the third batter with fifties in both semi-final and final of a men's T20 World Cup, following Shahid Afridi in 2009 and Virat Kohli in 2014.
Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson's partnership of 98 runs is the highest by an opening pair in a men's T20 World Cup final,
The 98-run stand between Abhishek and Samson is also their highest in T20Is.
India's total of 92/0 in the powerplay is the joint-highest by any team in the men's T20 World Cup.
Samson's 321 runs in the tournament is the most by an India batter in a men's T20 World Cup, going past Kohli's 319 in 2014.
Samson becomes only the second after Mahela Jayawardene to have three successive 80-plus scores in the T20 World Cup.
Samson scored 178 of those 321 runs in the semis and finals, the highest by any batter in an edition, surpassing Kohli's 149 in 2014.
Samson hit 24 sixes in this World Cup, which is the most in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Finn Allen's 20 sixes in this tournament are the second-highest.
Who won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title.
How many T20 World Cup title does India have now?
India have won three T20 World Cup titles now.
Who won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 player of the series award?
Sanju Samson won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 player of the series award.
Who won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final player of the match award?
Jasprit Bumrah won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final player of the match award.