Gautam Gambhir Opens Up After India Win ICC T20 World Cup; Says It Is Not Their 'White Ball Era' Citing ODI Losses

Despite India winning the ICC T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy in consecutive years, Gautam Gambhir refuses to call it India's "white ball era" citing ODI series losses recently

india vs new zealand final icc t20 world cup 2026 gautam gambhir comment white ball era
India head coach Gautam Gambhir at the pre-departure press conference ahead of the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, in Mumbai on Monday (July 22, 2024). Photo: PTI
  • India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title

  • They become the first team to defend T20 World Cup title

  • Head coach Gautam Gambhir reacted after India won the trophy

The Indian T20I team is Gautam Gambhir's baby and it made quite a statement by becoming the first to defend the World Cup trophy.

Does it mean that India is in its era of dominance in white-ball cricket? Not quite, according to the straight-talking head coach as he dropped elaborate hints that the 50-over side, which is the only national team that features senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, hasn't got the results to call it the age of white-ball domination by the country.

With three ICC trophies in three successive years (2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup), it was inevitable that someone would ask whether India's white-ball domination was comparable to that of Australia between 1999 and 2007 (they won three successive ODI World Cups).

Gambhir came up with a rather loaded response.

"See, I won't talk about white-ball cricket, because in white-ball cricket, we've lost two out of the last three series in one-day format. If it was an era, we wouldn't have lost two series," said Gambhir with a wry smile.

He didn't take names but it wasn't particularly hard to guess who all played in the series defeats to Australia (away) and New Zealand (home) last year.

While he agreed that the Indian team's record in recent ICC tournaments has been good, but to him "eras" don't matter.

"I don't believe in these eras. You have to turn up every day, whichever match you're playing. When you're playing for your country, you want to win each and every game.

"So, there's no if and but about this – it's not that this is a bilateral, or an ICC trophy, or the World Cup. So, I can't differentiate between bilateral and ICC - because it's the same. Everything exactly remains the same," he asserted after the 96-run win over New Zealand in the final here on Sunday.

For him wearing the India jersey carries responsibility and no one can take that for granted.

"I think, the people in the dressing room are very privileged who get the opportunity to represent their country. There are thousands of people who want to be in my position. There are millions of kids who want to come in the position of Surya (India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav) and the players in the dressing room," he said.

"So, we can never take anything for granted. And when you wear this jersey, you can never afford to take anything for granted."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

