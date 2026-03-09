Another Trophy Coming? India's 96-Run Win In T20 World Cup Final Throws Up Numerological Coincidence

India's victory margin in the final was 96 runs, which was also the number of days left (on March 8) before the start of the next ICC T20 World Cup: the women's 2026 edition starting June 12

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Numerological Coincidence women next
India’s players celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final

  • Title came with 96 days to go for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

  • India had lifted their first-ever Women's ODI World Cup in 2025

India produced a performance for the ages, outplaying New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8, 2026) to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy for a record third time. The Men In Blue thus became the only side to claim back-to-back T20 World Cup titles, and also the first one to emerge victorious at home.

Interestingly, India's margin of victory in the final was 96 runs, which was also the number of days remaining (on Sunday) before the start of the next ICC T20 World Cup: the women's 2026 edition starting June 12. The numerological coincidence did not go unnoticed, and could be interpreted as a sign of what's to come.

The Indian women's cricket team had scripted history in November 2025 by winning their maiden ODI World Cup title. Expectations will again be sky-high from Harmanpreet Kaur and Co, when they embark on their T20 World Cup campaign.

All About ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The 10th edition of the 20-over showpiece will feature 12 teams, and be hosted by England. The teams will be split into two groups of six each, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals at The Oval on June 30 and July 2. The final will be played at Lord's on July 5, and the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is slated for June 14 at Edgbaston.

Related Content
India head coach Gautam Gambhir at the pre-departure press conference ahead of the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, in Mumbai on Monday (July 22, 2024). - PTI
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up After India Win ICC T20 World Cup; Says It Is Not Their 'White Ball Era' Citing ODI Losses
Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final near India Gate, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt In Joy Across Country
File photo of India's head coach Gautam Gambhir. - File
India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir 'Man With The Midas Touch' Does It Again
Harmanpreet Kaur guided India to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title on home soil. - File/AP
India Women’s World Cup Triumph Fetches Laureus Team Of The Year Nod Alongside PSG, McLaren F1 And Others
Related Content

With the countdown to the marquee event having begun, a global event was held on March 4 to mark the 100 days to go landmark. England stars Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley and Lauren Filer were present at Edgbaston, which will host the tournament opener (England vs Sri Lanka on June 12).

The scoreboard at Edgbaston displayed the 100 days to go message, with other host cities across the United Kingdom - including Old Trafford Cricket Ground (Manchester), Headingley (Leeds), Hampshire Bowl (Southampton), Bristol County Ground (Bristol), The Oval (London), and Lord’s Cricket Ground (London) - joining in on the action.

Well-known international grounds around the world also got in on the act, with the Sydney Cricket Ground (Australia), Eden Gardens (India), Merrion Cricket Club (Ireland), The Hague Cricket Club (the Netherlands), Basin Reserve (New Zealand), Gaddafi Stadium (Pakistan), Wanderers Cricket Stadium (South Africa), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) and Kensington Oval (Barbados) following suit by transforming their scoreboards with the digital design.

Q

When will next ICC T20 World Cup be played?

A

The next ICC T20 World Cup coming up is the women's 2026 edition, to be played in England from June 12 to July 5.

Q

How many teams will compete in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

A

A total of 12 teams will take part in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Q

What's the common link between the Indian men and women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns?

A

The Indian men's team won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final by 96 runs, which was also the number of days remaining for the start of the women's edition on June 12.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Title Defence As 'The Best Moment In Indian Cricket History'

  3. Kiwi Skipper Mitchell Santner Admits His Side 'Outplayed By A Great Team'; Claims New Zealand Were Underdogs

  4. Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

  5. MS Dhoni Applauds Victorious Team India, Reserves Special Words Of Praise For Gautam Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman For Wife’s Chemotherapy

  3. Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

  4. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  5. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  3. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Women of the World: When Power Protects Predators

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen As Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Israeli Detects New Iranian Missiles

  2. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  3. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled

  4. From Sidelines To Success: How Sanju Samson Became Player Of T20 World Cup

  5. India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt In Joy Across Country

  6. T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal And Others Celebrate India's Win Over New Zealand

  7. Lok Sabha Set for Showdown as Opposition Moves to Remove Speaker Om Birla

  8. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy