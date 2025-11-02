India Vs South Africa Toss Update, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Rain Delays Start Of Play

India take on South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final
The toss has been delayed due to rain
It's still raining in Navi Mumbai as the covers are on
India and South Africa will clash against each other in the final match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Both teams enter the final with something unique on the line. India are playing at home, chasing a trophy they’ve never lifted: this is their third final, the previous two ending in heartbreak.
South Africa, meanwhile, have reached their first ever 50-over World Cup final. The match will see one of these teams claim the title and change their narrative forever.
India’s journey has been marked by drama and breakthrough. In the semi-final they pulled off the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history behind a stunning 127* from Jemimah Rodrigues.
South Africa’s progression was less flashy but equally powerful: a dominant semi-final win against England powered by Laura Wolvaardt’s century and Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul.
India vs South Africa, Women's ODI World Cup Final : Toss Update
Toss has been delayed due to rain.
India vs South Africa, Women's ODI World Cup Final: Playing XIs
Playing XIs will be announced after the toss.
Catch the IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup Final ball-by-ball commentary here
India vs South Africa Women's ODI World Cup Final: Full Squads
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso