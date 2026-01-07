Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch AFC Vs LFC On TV & Online?

Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Find out when and where to watch the AFC vs LFC fixture live on TV and online

Arsenal Vs Liverpool
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
  • Arsenal take on Liverpool in the Premier League match on Friday

  • Reds are the current holders of the Premier League title

  • Gunners lead the table and are unbeaten at home so far this campaign

Premier League leaders Arsenal will host reigning holders Liverpool for the matchweek 21 at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, January 8 (IST). The Gunners are unbeaten at home this campaign, and will have a big advantage for them.

The come into this contest on the back of a 3-2 win against AFC Bournemouth in matchweek 20. The Gunners hold a six point lead at the top of the table over Man City and will look to extend the same against the Reds.

Arne Slot's side suffered a damaging 2-2 draw against Fulham FC with Harrison Reed scoring in the dying minutes of the game as they dropped more points. Reds have not had a best outcome at the Emirates and will want to change that but without their forward Mohamed Salah.

Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 245

  • Arsenal won: 83

  • Liverpool won: 96

  • Draws: 66

Arsenal vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Arsenal vs Liverpool, EPL 2025-26 match being played?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, January 9, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium in London. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool, EPL 2025-26 match live on TV and online?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool, EPL 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be available for telecast on the Star Sports Network.

