Sunderland Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Reds Under Pressure After Heartbreaking Man City Loss

Sunderland Vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow play-by-play live updates and oter major updates from the match below, taking place at the Stadium of Light

D
Deepak Joshi
Sunderland Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26
Liverpool's Florian Wirtz celebrates with with Milos Kerkez and Virgil van Dijk after Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele scored the own goal during the English Premier League match on December 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Sunderland welcome Liverpool to the Stadium of Light in a key midweek Premier League clash, with both sides seeking momentum in contrasting ways. Newly promoted Sunderland sit mid-table and boast an unbeaten home record this season, making them a tough nut to crack despite a recent 3-0 loss to Arsenal; they’ll be buoyed by strong support and a solid defensive setup. Liverpool, currently around the Champions League places, are struggling for consistency away from home and will be without several key players due to injuries and suspensions, but still have enough firepower to trouble the hosts. A close, tactical battle is expected as the Reds push for crucial points while Sunderland aim to protect their home fortress.
Sunderland Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland take on Liverpool in Matchday 26 of the Premier League. We’ll bring you minute-by-minute updates, key moments, and all the drama as it unfolds. Kickoff is just around the corner, stay with us.

