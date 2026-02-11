Everton 1-2 Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26: Cherries Register Turnaround Win
Ten-man Everton suffered a devastating collapse at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, extending their winless home run. Iliman Ndiaye gave the Toffees the lead from the penalty spot after a clumsy foul by Bournemouth’s Rayan. However, the Brazilian teenager made amends in the second half, heading in a cross to equalize. Just three minutes later, Amine Adli completed the turnaround with a close-range finish. Everton’s night went from bad to worse when Jake O'Brien was sent off for a professional foul on Adli, leaving David Moyes’ side empty-handed and deeper in the relegation mire.
CLOSE