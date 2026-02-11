Everton 1-2 Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26: Cherries Register Turnaround Win

Ten-man Everton suffered a devastating collapse at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, extending their winless home run. Iliman Ndiaye gave the Toffees the lead from the penalty spot after a clumsy foul by Bournemouth’s Rayan. However, the Brazilian teenager made amends in the second half, heading in a cross to equalize. Just three minutes later, Amine Adli completed the turnaround with a close-range finish. Everton’s night went from bad to worse when Jake O'Brien was sent off for a professional foul on Adli, leaving David Moyes’ side empty-handed and deeper in the relegation mire.

Everton Vs Bournemouth Premier league soccer match-Amine Adli
Bournemouth's Amine Adli, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game Everton during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton Vs Bournemouth Premier league soccer match-James Hill
Bournemouth's James Hill, left, and Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall battle for the ball in the penalty box during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton Vs Bournemouth Premier league soccer match-Alex Scott
Bournemouth's Alex Scott, right, and Everton's Tyrique George battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton Vs Bournemouth Premier league soccer match-Thierno Barry
Everton's Thierno Barry, top, attempts to head the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton Vs Bournemouth Premier league soccer match-Jake OBrien
Everton's Jake O'Brien reacts after being sent off during a English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton Vs Bournemouth Premier league soccer match-Rayan
Bournemouth's Rayan, right, fouls Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and gives away a penalty during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton Vs Bournemouth Premier league soccer match-Iliman Ndiaye
Everton's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game against Bournemouth during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton Vs Bournemouth Premier league soccer match-Iliman Ndiaye
Everton's Iliman Ndiaye scores from the penalty spot against Bournemouth's during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton Vs Bournemouth Premier league soccer match-Alex Toth
Bournemouth's Alex Toth, left, and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
