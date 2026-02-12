Manchester City 3-0 Fulham, Premier League: First-Half Blitz Seals Comfortable Win For Cityzens
In a statement win at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City powered to a 3-0 Premier League victory over Fulham, cutting the gap on leaders Arsenal to just three points in the title race. All three goals came in the first half as Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring before setting up Nico O'Reilly, and Erling Haaland added the third with a composed finish. City’s dominance was clear early on and, despite Fulham pushing after the break, the hosts managed the game comfortably to secure a routine win and maintain pressure at the top.
