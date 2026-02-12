Manchester City 3-0 Fulham, Premier League: First-Half Blitz Seals Comfortable Win For Cityzens

In a statement win at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City powered to a 3-0 Premier League victory over Fulham, cutting the gap on leaders Arsenal to just three points in the title race. All three goals came in the first half as Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring before setting up Nico O'Reilly, and Erling Haaland added the third with a composed finish. City’s dominance was clear early on and, despite Fulham pushing after the break, the hosts managed the game comfortably to secure a routine win and maintain pressure at the top.

Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League soccer-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates after Manchester City's Erling Haaland scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League soccer-Calvin Bassey
Fulham's Calvin Bassey, left, and Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League soccer-Omar Marmoush
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, left, and Fulham's Harrison Reed challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League soccer-Nico OReilly
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League soccer-Ruben Dias
Manchester City's Ruben Dias, left, tries to block a shot from Fulham's Alex Iwobi during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League soccer-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League soccer-Emile Smith Rowe
Fulham's Emile Smith Rowe, left, and Manchester City's Matheus Nunes challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League soccer-Ruben Dias
Manchester City's Ruben Dias, right, and Fulham's Samuel Chukwueze challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League soccer-Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden, front, and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rathnayake Dismissed; Mendis, Shanaka Score Fifties | SL 199/3 (18)