Bayern Munich 4-1 Gladbach, Bundesliga: Bavarians Win Despite Missing Harry Kane
Luis Díaz scored one goal and made another as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1 on Friday to extend its lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 14 points over second-place Borussia Dortmund. With Harry Kane injured, Nicolas Jackson started in the centre-forward position for Bayern, one of seven changes to the side that beat Dortmund in Der Klassiker last weekend. But it was Colombian Díaz who started the rampage.
