Bayern Munich 4-1 Gladbach, Bundesliga: Bavarians Win Despite Missing Harry Kane

Luis Díaz scored one goal and made another as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1 on Friday to extend its lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 14 points over second-place Borussia Dortmund. With Harry Kane injured, Nicolas Jackson started in the centre-forward position for Bayern, one of seven changes to the side that beat Dortmund in Der Klassiker last weekend. But it was Colombian Díaz who started the rampage.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayern's Nicolas Jackson, left, celebrates with team mates Raphael Guerreiro (22), Lennart Karl (42) and Josip Stanisic (44) after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bundesliga Soccer: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayern's Nicolas Jackson is fouled by Moenchengladbach's Rocco Reitz during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bundesliga Soccer: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich
Moenchengladbach player argues with referee Robert Schroeder after team mate Rocco Reitz received the red card during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bundesliga Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Moenchengladbach's Nico Elvedi, left, and Bayern's Nicolas Jackson challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bundesliga Soccer Match: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Konrad Laimer celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Moenchengladbach's Philipp Sander, left, and Bayern's Luis Diaz challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbachn vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Kim Min-jae, left, and Moenchengladbach's Franck Honorat challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany. | Photo; AP/Matthias Schrader
Bundesliga 2025-26: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Harry Langer/dpa via AP
Bundesliga 2025-26: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich
Moenchengladbach's Jens Castrop, left, and Bayern's Lennart Karl challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
