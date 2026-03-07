Book Review: The Magnificent Ruins

Roy writes with genuine insight into identity, the tensions between generations, and the intricate web of extended family life.

Anjana Basu
review of the magnificent ruins
Book Review: The Magnificent Ruins
  • Lila inherits a Kolkata mansion, but the novel focuses less on the property and more on the complex family, legal battles, and buried secrets she must navigate upon her return.

  • The heart of the story is Lila’s struggle to understand her distant mother, Maya, and confront a family legacy of suppressed emotion among its women.

  • Roy vividly captures Kolkata life and uses the crumbling house as a metaphor for the fragile family, though the many subplots can sometimes overshadow the novel's emotional core.

In her bold debut, The Magnificent Ruins, Nayantara Roy moves beyond the typical "homecoming" narrative to explore the weight of inherited emotional baggage. The story follows Lila De, a twenty-nine-year-old book editor living in New York, who finds herself in a complex situation that is at the same time legal, familial, and deeply personal. On the heels of the death of her grandfather, Lila finds herself unexpectedly inheriting a grand five-storey mansion in the prime Ballygunge area of Kolkata. She returns to India on a eight week breakexpecting to deal with dry paperwork, but instead finds a house teeming with memories and a family that balances genuine affection with a sharp eye for personal gain.

Instead of being a ruin, the great house remains a bustling hub, inhabited as is typical of Kolkata’s inhabited great houses, by Lila’s mother, her grandmother, several unemployed great-uncles, and a revolving door of relatives. They welcome her back with warmth and lavish meals, even as they quietly prepare to challenge the grandfather’s will in court. Roy captures the rhythms of domestic life with sensual precision: peyaj kolir chochchori, keema fragrant with cinnamon and mustard oil, pui shak, chingri and malai kofta, side by side with the fishmonger’s melodic cry of “katla, bhetki, parshe” in the bazaar. Food becomes both comfort and strategy, a language through which love and rivalry are expressed.

However, the true heart of the novel is to be found underneath this surface-level bustle. Lila’s return is primarily an attempt to understand her mother, Maya, and to confront an "inheritance of silence" that has defined their relationship for many decades. Their bond is marked by a painful contradiction: a shared desire for closeness and a total inability to achieve it. Roy is particularly observant about how the women in the Lahiri family have learned to suppress their feelings, leaving them with only the faintest traces of their true emotions. As Lila observes to her cousin Biddy, a candid podcaster getting ready for her wedding, they have become “generations of Lahiri women, perfumed with the barest trace of what we truly felt.”

Despite Biddy's lightness, the weight of the past spares no one. Lila’s own life is further complicated by messy romantic tangles, including an affair that continues to linger with her married first boyfriend and the arrival of a high-profile client from New York who wants more than a professional relationship. These distractions only intensify Lila’s sense of shame and dislocation as she tries to make her way through the labyrinth of her old home. Meanwhile, she finds that while it is easy enough to make cosmetic repairs to the crumbling house, it is far harder to address the dark family secrets linked to a tragedy that took place on the terrace, a mystery that looms over the whole story.

Roy’s portrayal of Kolkata is typical she has a relationship with the city almost like her relationship with her mother. She describes a living archive of decaying buildings and crowded neighbourhoods, all set against the backdrop of an upcoming election that threatens to change the social order. These external tensions mirror the fractures within the Lahiri family itself. The book also explores the experience of the diaspora, looking at how distance can twist memory and how family histories continue to impact people despite being spread across different continents.

With its focus on legal battles, national politics and the great big Bengali wedding, the novel has the feel of a sweeping saga. While its scope is impressive, the sheer number of plot strands occasionally causes the story to lose focus. The sombre emotional core of the book is sometimes hidden behind the busy plot, appearing quite suddenly toward the end with a shift in tone that feels slightly forced.

Nevertheless, even with these pacing issues, the novel remains a compelling read – it has been compared to A Suitable Boy in some respects. Roy writes with genuine insight into identity, the tensions between generations, and the intricate web of extended family life. The crumbling old house stands as a powerful metaphor for the family: crowded, under threat and structurally fragile, yet stubbornly and vibrantly alive. In the end, The Magnificent Ruins is a rich and textured exploration of what it means to truly go home.

