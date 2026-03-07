Book Review: The Magnificent Ruins

Despite Biddy's lightness, the weight of the past spares no one. Lila’s own life is further complicated by messy romantic tangles, including an affair that continues to linger with her married first boyfriend and the arrival of a high-profile client from New York who wants more than a professional relationship. These distractions only intensify Lila’s sense of shame and dislocation as she tries to make her way through the labyrinth of her old home. Meanwhile, she finds that while it is easy enough to make cosmetic repairs to the crumbling house, it is far harder to address the dark family secrets linked to a tragedy that took place on the terrace, a mystery that looms over the whole story.