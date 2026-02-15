Book Excerpt: Shadows Of Azadi

When I eventually reached home, it was, indeed, very late and both my parents were at the door, waiting for me. They were relieved to see me, and asked why I was late. I could not tell them that I had gone to the dargah. Even though I had a valid reason—I had gone to offer prayers—I could not say so. I had to cook up some lies about a classmate borrowing my new pair of shoes to try them out. I told my parents that she had forgotten to return them, and I was scared that Abbu, my father, would be angry because he had bought me the shoes with a lot of love. I told them that I had gone to her home to get the shoes back, and hence got delayed. My parents believed the story, and I exhaled in relief. However, I did feel guilty about lying, and the memory of this incident continues to bother me even now.