Book Excerpt: 'Daktarin Jamini Sen: The Extraordinary Life Of British India's First Woman Doctor'

It was after Jamini finished her medical studies and started work as a newly qualified doctor that she realized the societal hurdles that lay in her way. Patients were still uneasy with a woman doctor. They did not trust her capabilities. Most of them were completely unaccustomed to women doctors and that too Indian ones. It was only if a male doctor had seen them, and decided there was nothing more to be done that he would perhaps recommend a woman doctor. It worked out well for him if the patient was dying—the woman doctor would be blamed and called incompetent. Perhaps if he was fortunate enough, the patient’s family would say she had killed him and if only the daktar babu had been there, he could have saved the patient. In every way, it was a win–win for him.