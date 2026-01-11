Review: Muslim Women And The Indian Parliament

However, the authors in no way have exalted, glorified or romanticised these parliamentarians. What is rather interesting is that the work presents them as ordinary and sincere women who suffered, struggled, balanced family with politics, all while makingchoices that often came at a cost. Their stories make the reader halt at several occasions to ponder over why they remain missing from our political landscapes? Why they are considered to be exceptions rather than the norm? Take Mofida Begum, for instance, the first Muslim woman MP from Assam, who at the onset of the 1962 Chinese aggression, ended up donating her personal jewellery to the National Defence Fund; all while being an extremely vocal parliamentarian asking pointed, uncomfortable questions. Or Zohraben AkbarbhaiChavda, who, although she initially began her career in nursing, slowly moved on to grassroots activism and politics. These are rarely the imaginings we’re used to when we think ofMuslim women in politics - and that’s exactly what the book reveals.