How Muslim Law Is Surprisingly Liberal For Women And Why We Think Otherwise

While public discourse has been dominated by the 2019 criminalisation of triple talaq, post the Shah Bano case and how it is unfair to women, what is deflected in the process is that popular media tends to present Muslim women as victims with no agency. The more nuanced reality—where Muslim law provides early, structured exit routes for women—doesn’t fit neatly into dominant political narratives, so it is seldom highlighted. The repeal of triple talaq did little to shift the narrative, because the narrative had already taken root. By criminalising triple talaq, the courts have made it look like they are safeguarding Muslim women, while what they are actually doing is targeting Muslim men, and we all know it is just another form of bigotry.