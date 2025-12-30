IND-W Vs SL-W, 5th T20I: Smriti Mandhana Can Overtake Shubman Gill On 2025 Scoring Record

IND-W vs SL-W, 5th T20I: Smriti Mandhana is closing in on the overall international run-scoring record for 2025 as India prepare for the final T20I against Sri Lanka, needing just 62 runs to surpass Shubman Gill’s tally

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
India vs Sri Lanka 5th Women’s T20I Smriti Mandhana 2025 run-scoring record Shubman Gill 2025
India's Smriti Mandhana in action during the fourth women's T20I against Sri Lanka on December 28, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mandhana has scored 1,703 international runs in 2025, already the most by a woman in a single calendar year

  • She is 62 short of overtaking Shubman Gill’s overall tally as India face Sri Lanka in fifth women’s T20I on Tuesday

  • The opener recently crossed 10,000 international runs and powered India to a record women’s T20I total

IND-W vs SL-W, 5th T20I: Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of another milestone as India prepare to face Sri Lanka in the fifth and final women’s T20I on Tuesday. The Indian opener is closing in on the overall run-scoring record for 2025 across international cricket, placing her within touching distance of surpassing Shubman Gill’s tally.

Mandhana has already piled up 1,703 international runs in 2025 across formats, the most ever by a woman in a single calendar year. She now requires just 62 more runs to overtake Shubman Gill’s 1,764 runs, which currently stands as the highest aggregate by an Indian cricketer – men or women – this year.

India, meanwhile, have already sealed an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series and will be aiming to complete a clean sweep in the final encounter.

Consistency Fuels India’s Dominance

Mandhana’s year has been defined by remarkable consistency at the top of the order. Her ability to deliver across formats and conditions has been a cornerstone of India’s strong bilateral performances throughout the season.

The 27-year-old recently crossed another major career landmark, becoming the second Indian and fourth woman overall to reach 10,000 international runs. She achieved the feat during the fourth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, joining an elite club featuring Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, and Charlotte Edwards.

Her impact was particularly evident in the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka, where she produced a commanding 80 off 48 balls, striking 11 fours and three sixes. The innings powered India to their highest-ever women’s T20I total of 221/2, before the hosts sealed a 30-run victory.

Superb Numbers Across Formats

Mandhana’s dominance across formats places her among the game’s elite. In Test cricket, she has scored 629 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.18, with two centuries and three half-centuries.

In ODIs, she has amassed 5,322 runs from 117 matches at an average of 48.38, including 14 hundreds and 34 fifties, placing her sixth on the all-time women’s ODI run-scoring list.

In T20Is, Mandhana has accumulated 4,102 runs from 157 matches, striking at 124.22, making her the second-highest run-scorer in the format.

Meanwhile, while Mandhana continues her surge towards another historic record, Shubman Gill finds himself at the opposite end of the spectrum, enduring a downturn in fortunes that has resulted in his omission from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Published At:
