India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: IND-W To Bat First, Shreyanka Patil In For Kranti Gaud

India win the toss, elect to bat first
Kranti Gaud makes for Shreyanka Patil in the playing XI for India
Grace Harris is in for Australia in place of Nic Carey
India women are up against the Australia women in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Adelaide Oval on February 22, 2026.
The series is currently hanging in the balance with both teams registering one win each, making the final T20I even more interesting for the fans as the series is on the line.
India won the first match by 21 runs (DLS Method). Arundhati Reddy made a vital contribution with her four-for, reducing the Australian batting line-up to just 133. India were 50/1 in 5.1 overs when rain interrupted, and at the end India were awarded the award as they were 21 runs ahead according to the DLS method.
However, Australia made a resilient comeback in the 2nd T20I and won the match by 18 runs courtesy of Georgia Voll's magnificent ton, adding meaning to the final match of the series.
India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
India women have won the toss and elected to bat first.
India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Australia Women: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux(c), Darcie Brown
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Streaming Details
The decider between India and Australia women will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The action will start from 1:45 PM IST.