MI At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Mumbai Indians Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings In IST

IPL 2026 schedule was announced on March 11.
Due to elections, only the first phase of the schedule has been announced
Check the schedule of Mumbai Indians below
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026 on March 11, Wednesday. The tournament is set to begin on March 28, 2026, featuring a high-voltage opening match between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Due to upcoming state assembly elections, the BCCI has released fixtures for only the first 20 matches, covering the period from March 28 to April 12. Standard evening matches are scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, while double-header days will feature afternoon games starting at 3:30 PM IST. The remaining schedule will be finalized and shared once the election dates are confirmed.
Mumbai Indians (MI) enter IPL 2026 aiming to restore their dominance in the competition. Since their last title victory in 2020, MI are yet to make an appearance in an IPL final. After a strong 2025 season where they reached the playoffs, the franchise has stuck with Hardik Pandya as captain and Mahela Jayawardene as head coach.
They have a formidable core, featuring the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. With a coaching staff that includes legends Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga, MI looks set to challenge for a record-breaking sixth trophy, starting their campaign at their home ground, the Wankhede Stadium.
MI entered the IPL 2026 Mini-Auction with the smallest purse and only five slots to fill. They already secured the services of Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Markande through trade. One of MI's most significant pre-auction moves was trading the Indian all-rounder Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In a surprise move at the auction, MI purchased South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock in base price.
To fill their remaining slots, MI focused on domestic potential, signing Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, and Mayank Rawat, all at their base price.
Mumbai Indians Schedule For IPL 2026
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Mar-29
|Sundary
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Apr-04
|Saturday
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Apr-07
|Tuesday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|Apr-12
|Sunday
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians Squad For IPL 2026
Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohd Izhar, Raghu Sharma
When is IPL 2026?
The IPL 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.
How many teams are there in IPL 2026?
Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.
Who are the defending champions of IPL?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.
Who are the most successful teams of IPL?
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.