MI At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Mumbai Indians Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings In IST

Mumbai Indians At IPL 2026: Check full schedule of MI matches in Indian Premier League season 19 along with date, timings, venue and other details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Mumbai Indians Cricketers In IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, left, and captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • IPL 2026 schedule was announced on March 11.

  • Due to elections, only the first phase of the schedule has been announced

  • Check the schedule of Mumbai Indians below

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026 on March 11, Wednesday. The tournament is set to begin on March 28, 2026, featuring a high-voltage opening match between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Due to upcoming state assembly elections, the BCCI has released fixtures for only the first 20 matches, covering the period from March 28 to April 12. Standard evening matches are scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, while double-header days will feature afternoon games starting at 3:30 PM IST. The remaining schedule will be finalized and shared once the election dates are confirmed.

Mumbai Indians (MI) enter IPL 2026 aiming to restore their dominance in the competition. Since their last title victory in 2020, MI are yet to make an appearance in an IPL final. After a strong 2025 season where they reached the playoffs, the franchise has stuck with Hardik Pandya as captain and Mahela Jayawardene as head coach.

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Full Schedule

They have a formidable core, featuring the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. With a coaching staff that includes legends Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga, MI looks set to challenge for a record-breaking sixth trophy, starting their campaign at their home ground, the Wankhede Stadium.

Related Content
Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, Friday, March 28, 2025. - (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)
CSK At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Chennai Super Kings Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings
Gujarat Titans' players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. - PTI Photo/Arun Sharma
GT At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Gujarat Titans Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings
Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. - AP Photo
IPL 2026: Top 10 Players With Most Runs In Tournament History
IPL 2025 Trophy. - AP
IPL 2026 Start Date Announced: Opening Match Details, Schedule – All You Need To Know
Related Content

MI entered the IPL 2026 Mini-Auction with the smallest purse and only five slots to fill. They already secured the services of Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Markande through trade. One of MI's most significant pre-auction moves was trading the Indian all-rounder Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In a surprise move at the auction, MI purchased South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock in base price.

Also Read: Gujarat Titans Full Schedule In IPL 2026

To fill their remaining slots, MI focused on domestic potential, signing Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, and Mayank Rawat, all at their base price.

Mumbai Indians Schedule For IPL 2026

DateDayMatchVenue
Mar-29SundaryMumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight RidersWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Apr-04SaturdayDelhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Apr-07TuesdayRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai IndiansBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Apr-12SundayMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BengaluruWankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians Squad For IPL 2026

Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohd Izhar, Raghu Sharma

Q

When is IPL 2026?

A

The IPL 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.

Q

How many teams are there in IPL 2026?

A

Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.

Q

Who are the defending champions of IPL?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.

Q

Who are the most successful teams of IPL?

A

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Middle East Conflict: Last Batch Of Stranded South Africa, West Indies Players Departs From India

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List

  3. Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report

  4. IPL 2026: From Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill To Shreyas Iyer - Know Your Captains For Upcoming Season

  5. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Remembering Vinod Mehta On His 11th Death Anniversary: The Maverick Editor Who Redefined Indian Journalism

  3. A Look Back At The Terror Attacks That Shook Mumbai After The 1993 Serial Blasts

  4. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  5. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. EU Condemns Rising Settler Violence In West Bank, Calls On Israel To Act

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony