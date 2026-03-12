GT At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Gujarat Titans Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings In IST

Summary of this article
IPL 2026 schedule announced on March 11.
Due to elections, only the first phase of the schedule has been announced
Check the schedule of Gujarat Titans below
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026 on March 11, Wednesday. The tournament is set to begin on March 28, 2026, featuring a high-voltage opening match between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Due to upcoming state assembly elections, the BCCI has released fixtures for only the first 20 matches, covering the period from March 28 to April 12. Standard evening matches are scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, while double-header days will feature afternoon games starting at 3:30 PM IST. The remaining schedule will be finalized and shared once the election dates are confirmed.
Gujarat Titans (GT) enter IPL 2026 with the aim to clinch their second title. After a strong campaign and a third-place finish in 2025, the franchise has retained its core leadership, with Shubman Gill continuing as captain and Ashish Nehra as head coach.
A significant addition to the backroom staff is former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who has joined as the batting coach. They have also added Vijay Dahiya as their assistant coach. The team will play its home matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The Titans entered the IPL 2026 Mini-Auction with a settled squad of 20 players and focused on filling specific gaps. They successfully added five new players to their roster. GT reinforced their Indian fast bowling contingent with the buys of Ashok Sharma and Prithvi Raj Yarra. They traded Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians and replaced him with Tom Banton.
To add further depth and balanced in their playing XI, they secured the services of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. To add cover for Kagiso Rabada, they also signed England's left-arm seamer Luke Wood.
Gujarat Titans Schedule For IPL 2026
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Mar-31
|Tuesday
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
|7:30 PM
|Apr-04
|Saturday
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|Apr-08
|Wednesday
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|Apr-12
|Sunday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|3:30 PM
Gujarat Titans Squad For IPL 2026
Shubman Gill (c), Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav
When will the IPL 2026 season commence?
The IPL 2026 is expected to commence on March 28.
How many teams are there in IPL 2026?
Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.
Who are the defending champions of IPL?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.
Who are the most successful teams of IPL?
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.