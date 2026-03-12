CSK At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Chennai Super Kings Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings In IST

Chennai Super Kings At IPL 2026: Check full schedule of CSK matches in Indian Premier League season 19 along with date, timings, venue and other details

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Chennai Super Kings players
Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)
Summary

Summary of this article

  • IPL 2026 schedule was announced on March 11.

  • Due to elections, only the first phase of the schedule has been announced

  • Check the schedule of Chennai Super Kings below

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026 on March 11, Wednesday. The tournament is set to begin on March 28, 2026, featuring a high-voltage opening match between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Due to upcoming state assembly elections, the BCCI has released fixtures for only the first 20 matches, covering the period from March 28 to April 12. Standard evening matches are scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, while double-header days will feature afternoon games starting at 3:30 PM IST. The remaining schedule will be finalized and shared once the election dates are confirmed.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) enter IPL 2026 with a heavily revamped squad following their first-ever last-place finish in 2025. Ruturaj Gaikwad continues as captain, supported by the legendary MS Dhoni, who remains part of the playing setup for one more year. Coach Stephen Fleming retains his place as well. CSK will play their home games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Also Read: Gujarat Titans Full Schedule In IPL 2026

CSK was one of the most talked-about teams during the 2026 auction cycle, making headlines with a massive trade and record-breaking bids for uncapped talent. In one of the biggest moves in IPL history, CSK traded away long-time stalwarts Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals to secure Sanju Samson.

Samson wanted to leave Rajasthan Royals and CSK jumped in to secure his services. With Samson now being the player of the tournament in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, it looks like a solid move from CSK.

CSK splurged Rs. 14.20 crore each on two rising Indian stars: Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. They are now the joint-most expensive uncapped players in auction history. After last season's debacle, CSK have looked to invest in fresh blood.

CSK signed New Zealand pacer Matt Henry and Australia all-rounder Matt Short. They also added West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein to bolster their spin department. To add more depth in the bench, they have signed Sarfaraz Khan and Rahul Chahar as well.

Chennai Super Kings Schedule For IPL 2026

DateDayMatchVenueTime (IST)
Mar-30MondayRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super KingsBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
Apr-03FridayChennai Super Kings vs Punjab KingsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai7:30 PM
Apr-05SundayRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super KingsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
Apr-11SaturdayChennai Super Kings vs Delhi CapitalsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai7:30 PM

Chennai Super Kings Squad For IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Shivam Dube, Zak Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Ayush Mhatre, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary

Q

When is IPL 2026?

A

The IPL 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.

Q

How many teams are there in IPL 2026?

A

Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.

Q

Who are the defending champions of IPL?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.

Q

Who are the most successful teams of IPL?

A

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.

