DC At IPL 2026: Check First-Half Schedule Of Delhi Capitals Matches In Indian Premier League

It's that time of the year again. Summer season means the arrival of world cricket's biggest stars at the Indian Premier League. The T20 format's biggest and richest franchise competition gets underway on March 28.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be locking horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at RCB's infamous home turf, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The 2026 edition will be played in two separate phases due to the assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Each of these states host IPL matches every year and so the BCCI has planned things well for a smooth conduct of the tournament.
A total of 20 matches will be played in the first phase from March 28 to April 12, while dates for the second half is expected to be announced soon. The finale will be played on Sunday, May 31.
Indian Premier League 2026: Qila Kotla Awaits Maiden Title
As the Delhi Capitals gear up for the 2026 IPL season, the faithful at the Arun Jaitley Stadium are once again dreaming of a maiden title after years of heartbreak and embarrassment.
Following a frustrating 5th placed finish in 2025, where a promising early run was derailed by a late-season slump and narrow losses, the franchise will be looking to hit the reset button, yet again.
Led by Indian T20I side's vice-captain Axar Patel, the squad enters a new cycle with a blend of core players and strategic reinforcements.
During the 2026 auction, Delhi made significant moves to increase their depth by bringing in the likes of David Miller, Ben Duckett, and Pathum Nissanka to bolster a batting lineup that already features KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs.
The bowling attack remains formidable with Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav leading the charge.
Indian Premier League 2026: Delhi Capitals' Schedule For The 1st Half
April 1: LSG Vs DC (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)
April 4: DC Vs MI (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)
April 8: DC Vs GT (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)
April 11: CSK Vs DC (M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)
Indian Premier League 2026: Delhi Capitals' Squad
Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw and Kyle Jamieson
When Is IPL 2026 starting?
IPL 2026 starts from March 28 with RCB taking on SRH in the opening match.
How Many Teams Will be Playing In IPL 2026?
A total of 10 teams will be participating this season.
Who Are The Defending Champions?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter IPL 2026 as the reigning champions.
Who Are The Most Successful Teams In IPL?
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchises in the IPL with 5 titles each.