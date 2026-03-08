IPL 2026 Start Date Announced: Opening Match Details, Schedule – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Indian Premier League 2026 will start on March 28
Royal Challengers Bengaluru scheduled to play the opening fixture
Full tournament schedule will be released in two phases
The BCCI has announced the start date for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with the 19th edition of the world’s biggest franchise cricket tournament set to begin on Saturday, March 28, 2026.
Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the IPL, confirmed the start date for the tournament on Sunday, which is likely to run until mid-May.
IPL 2026 Opening Match Details
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won the IPL title last season, will feature in this season’s opening match. However, their opponent has yet to be revealed. The opening match on March 28 will likely take place at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has been cleared to host IPL matches after the tragic stampede that took place last year.
IPL 2026 Schedule
The full schedule for IPL 2026 is yet to be announced. The schedule will be announced in two phases due to the upcoming state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.
The first phase will be announced soon, which will cover the first two weeks of IPL 2026. The second phase, which includes the playoff matches, will be announced at a later date.