India Vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigresses In Action?

India vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026

India vs Chinese Taipei live streaming AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 matchday 3
India head coach Amelia Valverde and captain Shilky Devi Hemam in the pre-match press conference before the AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Chinese Taipei on March 10, 2026.
  • India face Chinese Taipei in an AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group C match on Tuesday

  • India need to beat Chinese Taipei by two goals and hope Japan win against Vietnam to qualify

  • Know when and where to watch the India vs Chinese Taipei match live on TV and online

India take on Chinese Taipei in the final Group C match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 on Tuesday, with the Blue Tigresses needing a solid win to have any hope of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The Blue Tigresses suffered a morale-deflating 11-0 hammering at the hands of Japan in their last outing, marking their second consecutive group-stage defeat after the 2-1 loss to Vietnam in the opening match.

India now need to beat Chinese Taipei by at least two goals and hope that Japan beat Vietnam in the other Group C match. Only then can India qualify for the quarter-finals as one of the two best third-placed teams.

Chinese Taipei, who beat Vietnam 1-0 in their last outing, need just a draw to confirm their place in the knockout stages.

India's Sarita Yumnam with the ball during the AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Japan on March 7, 2026.
India Vs Chinese Taipei Preview, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Face Must-Win Clash

India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match being played?

India's Sarita Yumnam with the ball during the AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Japan on March 7, 2026.
Taiwan's Su Sin-yun clears the ball during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Taiwan and Vietnam in Perth, Australia, Saturday, March 7, 2026.
The senior India women's football team poses for a photograph ahead of the friendly against Zvezda-2005 Perm.
India's captain Sweety Devi and head coach Amelia Valverde at the pre-match press conference with Veitnam head coach and captain in Perth on March 3, 2026.
The India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 2:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Western Sydney Stadium in Australia.

Where to watch the India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live online?

The India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live on TV?

The India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

