Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

The Writers Guild Awards 2026 winners once again placed the spotlight on the writers shaping the biggest film and television stories of the year. The annual ceremony celebrated screenplays that stood out for their storytelling, character development, and sharp dialogue.
This year’s winners reflected the growing influence of television and streaming platforms in the industry. HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt emerged as the standout winner, taking home major honours including Drama Series and New Series. The recognition signals the show’s strong impact among writers and critics alike.
Major film winners at the WGA Awards 2026
In the film categories, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners secured the Original Screenplay award, marking one of the night’s most talked-about wins. Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson received the Adapted Screenplay honour for One Battle After Another, continuing his strong presence during the awards season.
Documentary storytelling was also recognised, with 2,000 Meters to Andriivka, written by Mstyslav Chernov, winning the Documentary Screenplay category.
Television categories led by The Pitt
Television remained a major focus of the WGA Awards 2026 TV winners list. The Pitt dominated the drama categories, while comedy honours went to Apple TV’s Hollywood satire The Studio. Limited series writing was recognised through Dying for Sex, highlighting the growing range of storytelling formats on television.
The awards also celebrated writing across news, documentary, animation, and digital media categories.
Writers Guild Awards 2026 full winners list
Film Categories
• Original Screenplay – Sinners, Ryan Coogler (Warner Bros Pictures)
• Adapted Screenplay – One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson (Warner Bros Pictures)
• Documentary Screenplay – 2,000 Meters to Andriivka, Mstyslav Chernov (Frontline Features)
Television Categories
• Drama Series – The Pitt (HBO Max)
• Comedy Series – The Studio (Apple TV)
• Limited Series – Dying for Sex (FX and Hulu)
• New Series – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Episodic Awards
• Episodic Drama – 7:00 A.M. (The Pitt), written by R Scott Gemmill
• Episodic Comedy – Prelude (The Righteous Gemstones), written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride
Other Notable Winners
• Comedy Variety Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
• Animation – Shira Can’t Cook (Long Story Short)
• TV and Streaming Motion Picture – Deep Cover
• Daytime Drama – The Young and the Restless
• Quiz and Audience Participation – Celebrity Jeopardy
The 78th Writers Guild Awards winners underline how strong writing continues to drive both television and cinema. With projects like The Pitt and Sinners gaining recognition from the writers’ community, the awards also offer an early signal of the scripts shaping the wider awards season conversation.
The Writers Guild Awards ceremony recognising these winners was held in early March 2026.