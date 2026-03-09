Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

The Writers Guild Awards 2026 winners spotlight the year’s strongest scripts across film and television. HBO Max’s The Pitt led the TV categories, while Ryan Coogler’s Sinners won Original Screenplay and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another secured Adapted Screenplay honours.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Sinners And One Battle After Another
Sinners And One Battle After Another Photo: IMDb
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Pitt leads the Writers Guild Awards 2026 winners in television categories.

  • Ryan Coogler’s Sinners wins the Original Screenplay award at WGA 2026.

  • The WGA Awards 2026 winners list celebrates standout writing in film and TV

The Writers Guild Awards 2026 winners once again placed the spotlight on the writers shaping the biggest film and television stories of the year. The annual ceremony celebrated screenplays that stood out for their storytelling, character development, and sharp dialogue.

This year’s winners reflected the growing influence of television and streaming platforms in the industry. HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt emerged as the standout winner, taking home major honours including Drama Series and New Series. The recognition signals the show’s strong impact among writers and critics alike.

Major film winners at the WGA Awards 2026

In the film categories, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners secured the Original Screenplay award, marking one of the night’s most talked-about wins. Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson received the Adapted Screenplay honour for One Battle After Another, continuing his strong presence during the awards season.

Documentary storytelling was also recognised, with 2,000 Meters to Andriivka, written by Mstyslav Chernov, winning the Documentary Screenplay category.

Television categories led by The Pitt

Television remained a major focus of the WGA Awards 2026 TV winners list. The Pitt dominated the drama categories, while comedy honours went to Apple TV’s Hollywood satire The Studio. Limited series writing was recognised through Dying for Sex, highlighting the growing range of storytelling formats on television.

The awards also celebrated writing across news, documentary, animation, and digital media categories.

Writers Guild Awards 2026 full winners list

Film Categories

Original ScreenplaySinners, Ryan Coogler (Warner Bros Pictures)
Adapted ScreenplayOne Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson (Warner Bros Pictures)
Documentary Screenplay2,000 Meters to Andriivka, Mstyslav Chernov (Frontline Features)

Television Categories

Drama SeriesThe Pitt (HBO Max)
Comedy SeriesThe Studio (Apple TV)
Limited SeriesDying for Sex (FX and Hulu)
New SeriesThe Pitt (HBO Max)

Episodic Awards

Episodic Drama7:00 A.M. (The Pitt), written by R Scott Gemmill
Episodic ComedyPrelude (The Righteous Gemstones), written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride

Other Notable Winners

Comedy Variety SeriesLast Week Tonight with John Oliver
AnimationShira Can’t Cook (Long Story Short)
TV and Streaming Motion PictureDeep Cover
Daytime DramaThe Young and the Restless
Quiz and Audience ParticipationCelebrity Jeopardy

Paul Thomas Anderson wins DGA Award - X
Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The 78th Writers Guild Awards winners underline how strong writing continues to drive both television and cinema. With projects like The Pitt and Sinners gaining recognition from the writers’ community, the awards also offer an early signal of the scripts shaping the wider awards season conversation.

The Writers Guild Awards ceremony recognising these winners was held in early March 2026.

