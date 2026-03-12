Kate Winslet To Play The Female Lead In Andy Serkis’ Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum - Report

Summary of this article
Kate Winslet will reportedly join Andy Serkis’ The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, where she will play the female lead.
The project is backed by The Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson.
The Hunt for Gollum is set for theatrical release on December 17, 2027.
Kate Winslet is joining Andy Serkis’ Middle-earth movie The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, where she will play the female lead, reported Deadline. However, her role is not revealed yet.
Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy universe. It will be Kate Winslet's Middle-earth debut.
Kate Winslet joins The Hunt for Gollum cast
The report stated that Serkis and Peter Jackson have persuaded the Oscar-winning actress to be part of the project. The shoot will take place in New Zealand from late May through to October.
Serkis will reprise his iconic role as Gollum, who was first introduced in Peter Jackson’s original Lord of the Rings trilogy.
The official casting details are yet to be confirmed by the Warner Bros. However, there are reports that Elijah Wood might reprise his role as Frodo Baggins, and Ian McKellen could come back again as Gandalf.
The official confirmation is awaited.
Kate Winslet and Peter Jackson's reunion
Winslet, 50, was last seen in James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash.
The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will mark her reunion with director-producer Jackson, who had cast her in Heavenly Creatures (1994).
The Hunt for Gollum is produced by Jackson alongside his longtime collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. According to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the trio will be closely involved throughout the film's development.
The Hunt for Gollum plot
The official plot is not disclosed yet. However, it is said to take place between the events of The Hobbit trilogy and The Fellowship of the Ring.
The Hunt for Gollum is set for theatrical release on December 17, 2027. The Lord of the Rings trilogy and its prequel series The Hobbit were huge success globally and the expectations are high for the upcoming film.