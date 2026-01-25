Natalie Portman's The Gallerist And Oliva Wilde-Seth Rogen's The Invite Debut At Sundance Film Festival 2026

On Saturday, there were the world premieres of Cathy Yan’s satire The Gallerist, starring Natalie Portman, and Oliva Wilde’s The Invite at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sundance Film Festival
The Invite, The Gallerist premiere at Sundance Film Festival Photo: IMDb
The Sundance Film Festival, organised by the Sundance Institute, kick-started on January 22, 2026 and will run through February 1, 2026. On Saturday (January 24), there were the world premieres of Cathy Yan’s satire The Gallerist, starring Natalie Portman, and Oliva Wilde’s The Invite.

The Invite, written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones, received a thunderous standing ovation.

It revolves around a couple (Wilde and Seth Rogen) who invite their neighbours for dinner. The evening starts with awkward small talk and soon turns into some revelations that come with surprises and also tickle funny bones with some hilarious encounters.

“Several of the greatest moments of this movie were written by the cast,” Wilde said after the premiere. “We shot in order, which was incredible. … It was such a luxury."

”There was also quite a bit of improv, Wilde and Rogen said.

“I think there's a seven-hour movie that you would have liked," Wilde added.

The movie also stars Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton.

On Friday, Wilde's I Want Your Sex by Gregg Araki debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. She plays an eccentric artist and sexual provocateur in the film.

After The Invite's premiere, The Gallerist was screened. It stars Portman as gallerist Polina Polinski, who tries to earn a name at Art Basel in Miami, with the help of her assistant (Jenna Ortega), when she gets involved in selling a dead body.

Zach Galifianakis, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Brühl and Charli xcx round out the cast.

There was also a premiere of Wicker, starring Olivia Colman as a fisherwoman. Alexander Skarsgård plays her husband.

(With inputs from AP)

