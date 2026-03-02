Actor Awards 2026: Seth Rogen Gets Emotional While Receiving Catherine O'Hara's Posthumous Award For The Studio

Seth Rogen, co-creator of The Studio, accepted the award on her behalf. He recalled a passionate collaborator who would, the night before a scene, invariably send a polite email with suggested rewrites. Rogen said O’Hara “showed that you could be a genius and you could be kind.” Rogen noted that he’s been reflecting on his time working with her, since she died several weeks ago. “Something that I’ve just been marveling at over the last few weeks was really her ability to be generous and kind and gracious while never ever minimizing her own talents and her own ability to contribute to the work that we were doing,” he said. “She knew she could destroy, and she wanted to destroy every day on set.”