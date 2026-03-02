Actor Awards 2026: Seth Rogen Gets Emotional While Receiving Catherine O'Hara's Posthumous Award For The Studio

Seth Rogen, co-creator of The Studio, accepted the award on O'Hara's behalf for Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Seth Rogen & Catherine OHara
Seth Rogen & Catherine O'Hara Photo: IMDB and X
  • A month after her unexpected death, Catherine O’Hara won a posthumous award at the 32nd Actor Awards for her performance on The Studio

  • Seth Rogen accepted the award

  • O'Hara also won as part of an ensemble

Catherine O’Hara was posthumously honored at SAG-AFTRA’s Actor Awards. O’Hara, who died in January at 71 after a brief illness, won for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Apple TV’s The Studio. She also won as part of The Studio cast in the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series category.

Seth Rogen, co-creator of The Studio, accepted the award on her behalf. He recalled a passionate collaborator who would, the night before a scene, invariably send a polite email with suggested rewrites. Rogen said O’Hara “showed that you could be a genius and you could be kind.” Rogen noted that he’s been reflecting on his time working with her, since she died several weeks ago. “Something that I’ve just been marveling at over the last few weeks was really her ability to be generous and kind and gracious while never ever minimizing her own talents and her own ability to contribute to the work that we were doing,” he said. “She knew she could destroy, and she wanted to destroy every day on set.”

“If you have people in your lives who don’t know her work,” Rogen said, “show them O’Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in Beetlejuice, show them O’Hara hurting her knee in Best in Show and doing that amazing thing where she hobbles around, and tell the people as they are laughing that that’s Catherine O’Hara and we were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us.”

Catherine O'Hara - IMDB
The Unabashed Excesses Of Catherine O'Hara

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

The Studio also won best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Rogen. In the show, O'Hara, played the movie executive Patty Leigh. Season two of The Studio is currently in production.

Along with the Actor Award, O’Hara received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role on The Studio. She previously won Actor Awards (then known as the SAG Awards) in 2021 for actress in a comedy series and as part of the comedy series ensemble, both for Schitt’s Creek.

The Studio Still - IMDB
The Studio Review | An Absolute Riotous Phenomenon You Have Not Heard Of...Yet

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

