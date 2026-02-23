Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

Aramayo also thanked fellow nominee Ethan Hawke for inspiring him in his acting journey. “When I was in school, Ethan Hawke came in to speak to us at Juilliard and he gave an amazing talk on longevity as an actor, about protecting your instrument and avoiding self-destructive behaviors,” he said. “And it had a really great impact on everyone in that room. So to be in this category with you tonight is incredible. Thank you, Ethan.”