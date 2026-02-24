BAFTA 2026: The Most Iconic Political Statements From The Awards Night

The 79th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall was star-studded and dazzling. Yet beneath the glamour, the 2026 ceremony carried a distinct political undercurrent. In the days leading up to the broadcast, there had been industry chatter about edits, swearing, and whether politically charged remarks would make it to the broadcast. BBC, mindful of past controversies, was reportedly cautious. What unfolded on stage, however, was not muted. It was measured, emotional, and at times, unapologetically direct.