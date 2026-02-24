BAFTA 2026 Controversy: BBC Cuts "Free Palestine" From Akinola Davies Jr. Speech In Broadcast

The BBC cuts ‘Free Palestine’ from BAFTA broadcast after Akinola Davies Jr’s win, triggering fresh debate over censorship, editorial control, and political speech at BAFTA 2026.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Akinola Davies Jr.
Akinola Davies Jr. accepts the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer award for My Father’s Shadow Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BBC cuts “Free Palestine” from the BAFTA broadcast, triggering immediate backlash online.

  • Akinola Davies Jr’s edited speech has intensified the BAFTA 2026 censorship row.

  • The controversy has renewed criticism of the BBC’s handling of politically sensitive content.

BBC cuts ‘Free Palestine’ from BAFTA broadcast following filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr’s acceptance speech, igniting a new controversy around political remarks at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony. Davies Jr had won Outstanding Debut for a British Writer, Director or Producer for My Father’s Shadow, but a portion of his closing remarks did not make it to air.

In his full speech, Davies Jr dedicated the award to migrants and those living under occupation, dictatorship, and persecution. He ended with a call that included “For Nigeria, for London, Congo, Sudan, free Palestine.” The broadcast version on BBC One and iPlayer omitted that final line, instead cutting to a section where he thanked his family and his brother, Wale Davies.

Why did BBC remove ‘Free Palestine’ from the BAFTA speech?

A BBC spokesperson said the three-hour ceremony had to be edited down to fit a two-hour television slot. According to the broadcaster, several speeches were shortened in time, and the full versions would be available on BAFTA’s YouTube channel.

Tunisian Director Kaouther Ben Hania - Instagram
BAFTA 2026: Kaouther Ben Hania Urges Celebrities To Speak Up On Gaza

BY Aishani Biswas

However, the edit has fuelled accusations of selective censorship. Viewers pointed out that other unscripted moments, including offensive heckling from the audience, were aired. Critics questioned why a political statement was removed while disruptive comments remained.

Wider criticism of BBC

The row arrives amid heightened scrutiny of the BBC’s coverage of Gaza. In recent years, the broadcaster has faced criticism over its reporting, including controversy surrounding the documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone. The UK media regulator, Ofcom, described the handling of that programme as “materially misleading”, prompting a public apology from the BBC Director General.

Related Content
Related Content

Against that backdrop, the BAFTA edit has intensified debate about editorial judgment and political speech at major cultural events.

My Father’s Shadow is set in Lagos during the tense 1993 Nigerian election and follows two brothers navigating their father’s struggles. Despite the celebration of British debut talent, attention has now shifted firmly to what was not heard on television.

Farhan Akhtar on Boong winning BAFTA - Instagram/Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar Reveals Decision To Back BAFTA-Winning Boong: 'It Just Felt Right'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

BAFTA ceremony took place on 22 February 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Shree Charani Brings Women In Blue Back | AUS-W 55/2 (10.4)

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Day 1: Yawer Caught At Slip| J & K 157/2 (51)

  3. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

  4. India Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After West Indies' Victory

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  3. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  4. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

  5. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

  2. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  3. Embassy of India, Tehran Urges Indians to Leave Iran Amid Fresh Protests

  4. NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

  5. Mexico Erupts In Violence After Drug Kingpin ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Army Raid

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony