BAFTA 2026 Controversy: BBC Cuts "Free Palestine" From Akinola Davies Jr. Speech In Broadcast

BBC cuts ‘Free Palestine’ from BAFTA broadcast following filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr’s acceptance speech, igniting a new controversy around political remarks at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony. Davies Jr had won Outstanding Debut for a British Writer, Director or Producer for My Father’s Shadow, but a portion of his closing remarks did not make it to air.
In his full speech, Davies Jr dedicated the award to migrants and those living under occupation, dictatorship, and persecution. He ended with a call that included “For Nigeria, for London, Congo, Sudan, free Palestine.” The broadcast version on BBC One and iPlayer omitted that final line, instead cutting to a section where he thanked his family and his brother, Wale Davies.
Why did BBC remove ‘Free Palestine’ from the BAFTA speech?
A BBC spokesperson said the three-hour ceremony had to be edited down to fit a two-hour television slot. According to the broadcaster, several speeches were shortened in time, and the full versions would be available on BAFTA’s YouTube channel.
However, the edit has fuelled accusations of selective censorship. Viewers pointed out that other unscripted moments, including offensive heckling from the audience, were aired. Critics questioned why a political statement was removed while disruptive comments remained.
Wider criticism of BBC
The row arrives amid heightened scrutiny of the BBC’s coverage of Gaza. In recent years, the broadcaster has faced criticism over its reporting, including controversy surrounding the documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone. The UK media regulator, Ofcom, described the handling of that programme as “materially misleading”, prompting a public apology from the BBC Director General.
Against that backdrop, the BAFTA edit has intensified debate about editorial judgment and political speech at major cultural events.
My Father’s Shadow is set in Lagos during the tense 1993 Nigerian election and follows two brothers navigating their father’s struggles. Despite the celebration of British debut talent, attention has now shifted firmly to what was not heard on television.
BAFTA ceremony took place on 22 February 2026.