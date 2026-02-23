BAFTA Film Awards 2026 Winners — Photo Gallery

The 79th British Academy Film Awards were held in London on February 22 in a star-studded ceremony hosted by Alan Cumming. Robert Aramayo, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Ryan Coogler won big at the BAFTAs 2026. Here are the pics of the winners from the big night.

79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-children's & family film for 'Boong'
Alan McAlex, from left, Farhan Akhtar, Paddington Bear, Lakshmipriya Devi, and Ritesh Sidhwani pose with the award for children's & family film for 'Boong' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
1/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Robert Aramayo
Robert Aramayo poses with the EE rising star award and the award for leading actor for 'I Swear' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
2/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley poses with the award for leading actress for 'Hamnet' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
3/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Andy Jurgensen
Andy Jurgensen, from left, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and Paul Thomas Anderson pose with the awards for best director, cinematography, and adapted screenplay for 'One Battle After Another' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
4/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Pippa Harris
Pippa Harris, left, and Chloe Zhao pose with the award for outstanding British film for 'Hamnet' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
5/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Paul Thomas Anderson
Paul Thomas Anderson poses with the awards for best director, cinematography, and adapted screenplay for 'One Battle After Another' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
6/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler poses with the award for original screenplay for 'Sinners' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
7/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Andy Jurgensen
Andy Jurgensen, from left, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Paul Thomas Anderson, Sara Murphy, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Cassandra Kulukundis, and Michael Bauman pose with the awards for best director, cinematography, and adapted screenplay for 'One Battle After Another' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
8/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Britains Kate
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attends the 79th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. | |Photo: Jaimi Joy/Pool Photo via AP
9/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku poses with the award for supporting actress for 'Sinners' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
10/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Alan McAlex
Alan McAlex, from left, Farhan Akhtar, Lakshmipriya Devi, and Ritesh Sidhwani pose with the award for children's & family film for 'Boong' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
11/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Shane Vieau
Shane Vieau, Tamara Deverell pose with the award for production design for 'Frankenstein'at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
12/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Alzbeta Karásková
Alzbeta Karásková, from left, Pavel Talankin, Radovan Síbrt, David Borenstein, and Helle Faber pose with the award for documentary for 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
13/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Akinola Davies Jr
Wale Davies, from left, Akinola Davies Jr., and Ethan Hawke pose with the award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer for 'My Father's Shadow' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
14/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Lauren Frankfort Meltzer
Lauren Frankfort Meltzer, from left, Matt Houghton, Georgie Wileman, and Harriette Wright pose with the award for British short film for 'This Is Endometriosis' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
15/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-
Lauren Evans poses with the award for casting for 'I Swear' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
16/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Yvett Merino
Yvett Merino, left, and Jared Bush pose with the award for animated film for 'Zootopia 2'at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
17/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photoMichael Bauman
Michael Bauman poses with the award for cinematography for 'One Battle After Another' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grantos
18/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-
Gareth John, from left, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Juan Peralta, and Al Nelson pose with the award for sound for 'F1' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
19/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Kate Hawley
Kate Hawley poses with the award for costume design for 'Frankenstein' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
20/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke, right, and Robert Aramayo, winner of the EE rising star award and the award for leading actor for 'I Swear' pose for photographers at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Gran
21/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Andrea Berentsen Ottmar-Sentimental Value
Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, from left, Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, and Renate Reinsve pose with the award for film not in the English language for 'Sentimental Value' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
22/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Hamnet-outstanding British film
Joe Alwyn, from left, Maggie O'Farrell, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Chloe Zhao, Jacobi Jupe, Jessie Buckley, Olivia Lynes, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Emily Watson, Nicolas Gonda pose with the award for outstanding British film for 'Hamnet' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
23/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Cliona Furey
Cliona Furey, from left, Jordan Samuel, Megan Many, and Mike Hill pose with the award for make up & hair for 'Frankenstein' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
24/24
79th British Academy Film BAFTA awards 2026 photos-Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
