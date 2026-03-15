Bayaan Review | Huma Qureshi’s Procedural Drama Is A Significant Commentary On Gatekeepers Of Patriarchy

Narratives around women police officers have become far more textured in recent years. Shows like Dahaad (2023) and Kohrra: Season 2 (2026) present investigators whose professional resolve runs alongside private anxieties and vulnerabilities. Bayaan moves within that space too, as it examines Roohi’s complicated relationship with her father, personally and professionally. The film unravels how men in positions of authority cushion her path through the investigation. The help appears generous at first glance, but she soon realises that it carries a patronising edge. Their protection chips away at her agency and reduces her to someone who must be guided and used as a pawn for reasons unveiled later. Roohi begins to recognise the privilege that frames her life as an urban woman failing to reconcile with indoctrinated villagers and women. She soon realises that despite her independence, she still belongs to a world that expects women to comply, much like the rural lives she observes.