Cannes 2026 | Alia Bhatt Makes Striking Appearance On Red Carpet In Dramatic Gown

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt looked stunning as she walked the red carpet at Cannes 2026.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026
Alia Bhatt's red carpet look from Cannes 2026 Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt
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Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt graced the Cannes red carpet for the second time on Tuesday, May 12. She attended the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival as L'Oreal Paris ambassador. The diva made a stunning appearance, making sure all eyes were on her.

Alia Bhatt's Cannes red carpet look

For her Cannes 2026 red-carpet appearance, Alia chose a blush-toned body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline by Tamara Ralph. 

The strapless sculpted gown came with a structured corset-style bodice that accentuated her svelte frame perfectly. She also wore a matching dupatta around her arms.

Alia was styled by none other than Rhea Kapoor.

Have a look at the pics here.

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