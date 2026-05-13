Cannes 2026 | Alia Bhatt Makes Striking Appearance On Red Carpet In Dramatic Gown

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt graced the Cannes red carpet for the second time on Tuesday, May 12. She attended the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival as L'Oreal Paris ambassador. The diva made a stunning appearance, making sure all eyes were on her.
Alia Bhatt's Cannes red carpet look
For her Cannes 2026 red-carpet appearance, Alia chose a blush-toned body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline by Tamara Ralph.
The strapless sculpted gown came with a structured corset-style bodice that accentuated her svelte frame perfectly. She also wore a matching dupatta around her arms.
Alia was styled by none other than Rhea Kapoor.
Have a look at the pics here.