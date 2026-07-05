Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

Alpha saw over 20% growth from Day 1's collection.
It has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark in two days.
Worldwide, Ali Bhatt-starrer inching closer to Rs 40 crore.
Alpha box office collection: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's starrer, the first female-led spy thriller from Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. It debuted in cinemas on July 3 and recorded the lowest opening-day haul in the YRF Spyverse. However, on Saturday (Day 2), it witnessed a slight growth at the box office.
Alpha box office collection Day 2
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha earned Rs 9.25 crore net on its opening day across 7,534 shows at 20% occupancy. Overseas, the film earned Rs 5 crore, taking its worldwide total to Rs 15.80 crore. On Day 2, it witnessed a 21.6% growth from Day 1's collection. It collected Rs 11.25 crore. The movie saw an overall theatre occupancy of 26.29% across 6,882 shows, with morning shows at 9.69%, afternoon shows at 22.31%, evening shows at 29.46%, and night shows at 43.69%.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 7 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 13 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of Alpha is Rs 37.60 crore.
Alpha has earned more than Alia Bhatt’s previous release, Jigra (2024). Directed by Vasan Bala, the action-thriller collected Rs 11.10 crore in India in two days. It was a huge box office failure, earning around Rs 56.93 crore worldwide in its lifetime haul.
Alpha is also facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle and Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapis Aaunga. Also, Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do, which was also released on July 3, is a tough contender at the box office. It opened to better reviews than the Alia-starrer.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025).
It also starred Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Hrithik Roshan reprised his role of Kabir from War in a cameo appearance.