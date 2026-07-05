Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

Alpha box office collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha earned Rs 9.25 crore net on its opening day across 7,534 shows at 20% occupancy. Overseas, the film earned Rs 5 crore, taking its worldwide total to Rs 15.80 crore. On Day 2, it witnessed a 21.6% growth from Day 1's collection. It collected Rs 11.25 crore. The movie saw an overall theatre occupancy of 26.29% across 6,882 shows, with morning shows at 9.69%, afternoon shows at 22.31%, evening shows at 29.46%, and night shows at 43.69%.