Alpha Box Office Day 4: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 63 Crore But Faces Test

Alpha box office Day 4 remained steady despite the expected weekday slowdown, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller adding another Rs 3.85 crore to its domestic tally. While the YRF Spy Universe film has now crossed Rs 63 crore worldwide, its overall performance continues to fall short of the lofty expectations attached to the franchise. After a promising opening weekend, all eyes are now on whether the film can sustain its momentum through the weekdays.