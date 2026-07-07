Alpha Box Office Day 4: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 63 Crore But Faces Test

Alpha box office Day 4 crosses Rs 63 crore despite expected weekday slowdown.
Alia Bhatt's spy thriller earned Rs 37.85 crore India nett after four days.
Alpha worldwide collection stands at Rs 63.64 crore amid mixed audience and critical response.
Alpha box office Day 4 remained steady despite the expected weekday slowdown, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller adding another Rs 3.85 crore to its domestic tally. While the YRF Spy Universe film has now crossed Rs 63 crore worldwide, its overall performance continues to fall short of the lofty expectations attached to the franchise. After a promising opening weekend, all eyes are now on whether the film can sustain its momentum through the weekdays.
Alpha Box Office Day 4: Worldwide collection crosses Rs 63 crore
According to trade portal Sacnilk, Alpha collected an estimated Rs 3.85 crore nett in India on its fourth day, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 37.85 crore. The film's India gross has now reached Rs 45.34 crore.
In overseas markets, the action thriller earned another Rs 1.50 crore, pushing its international gross to Rs 18.30 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 63.64 crore.
Alpha first Monday collection sees expected drop
The Shiv Rawail directorial had opened with Rs 9.25 crore nett before witnessing healthy growth over the weekend. Saturday collections rose to Rs 11.50 crore, followed by Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday, helping the film finish its opening weekend with an estimated Rs 34 crore nett in India and Rs 58.80 crore worldwide.
However, Monday brought the usual weekday decline, with collections dropping to Rs 3.85 crore. While the fall was expected, trade observers believe the film will need strong weekday holds to emerge as a successful theatrical run, particularly after releasing on nearly 7,000 shows across India.
Mixed reviews add to box office challenge
The film has also received mixed reviews from critics. In its review, Outlook India described Alpha as a "lazy spy actioner", praising Alia Bhatt's commitment to the role but criticising the film's weak writing and uneven execution. The review noted that despite its scale and action set pieces, the film failed to deliver an engaging narrative or fully realise the potential of the YRF Spy Universe.
Directed by Shiv Rawail and written by Uday Chopra, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Dia Mirza. The seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe arrived in theatres on July 3.