Arjun Kapoor's Emotional Post For Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Leaves Fans In Tears; Remembers Mom

Arjun Kapoor's emotional post remembered his late mother, Mona Kapoor, after Anshula's wedding.
An emotional wedding photograph featuring Mona Kapoor touched thousands of fans online.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar celebrated their marriage surrounded by close family members.
Arjun Kapoor's emotional post for sister Anshula Kapoor has left fans emotional after she married her longtime partner, Rohan Thakkar. Sharing unseen moments from the intimate wedding celebrations, the actor reflected on their lifelong bond and paid a heartfelt tribute to their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. His touching note quickly resonated with fans, becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the Kapoor family's celebrations.
Arjun Kapoor remembers Mona Shourie Kapoor in heartfelt note
Arjun shared a series of photographs from the wedding festivities, including moments from the mehendi, chooda ceremony and pheras. Alongside the pictures, he penned an emotional message for his younger sister as she began a new phase of life.
It was written by the actor that Anshula would always remain "his", even as he expressed happiness at seeing her begin a new journey with Rohan. Remembering their late mother, Arjun added that Anshula had grown into a woman who reflected Mona Shourie Kapoor's values every day. It was also shared that he believed their mother was watching over her and blessing the couple.
Emotional wedding photo wins hearts online
Among the pictures, one image particularly touched social media users. It showed Anshula and Rohan seated at the wedding altar beside a framed photograph of Mona Shourie Kapoor adorned with flowers, symbolising her presence during the ceremony. The black-and-white photograph became one of the most widely shared images from the celebrations.
Arjun concluded his note by assuring Anshula that he would always stand by her and signed off with the words, "Love you, Your Arjun Bhaiya."
Fans shower love on Arjun Kapoor's emotional post
The heartfelt tribute drew warm reactions from fans, friends and members of the film industry. Several celebrities, including Ayesha Shroff, Tanuj Garg and Pooja Dhingra, responded with heart emojis and congratulatory messages.
Many fans admitted they were moved by the actor's words, with several calling the tribute to Mona Kapoor the most emotional moment from the wedding celebrations.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar, who met through a dating app, got engaged during a trip to New York before tying the knot this week in the presence of family and close friends.