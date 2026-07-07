Party Rock Anthem Singer, Lauren Bennett, Dead At 37

Lauren Bennett is dead at 37.
The G.R.L. singer's death was reported by her bandmates.
Bennett died in Kent last month.
Former G.R.L. singer Lauren Bennett has died at the age of 37. On Monday, her bandmates Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton, and Paula van Oppen shared the news on Instagram.
They said, “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren. Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will be in our hearts,” they went on.
Bennett’s cause of death is currently unknown. Bennett's family and friends have already bid farewell to the singer in a London memorial service. Bennett died in Kent last month.
Which Were Lauren Bennett's Biggest Hits?
Bennett began her career in the music industry as one of the Paradiso Girls, a group formed by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin. Its 2009 debut single, Patron Tequila featuring Eve and Lil’ Jon, rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. Bennett continued her career as a soloist, pairing with artists such as CeeLo Green, will.i.am on his remix of I Got It from My Mama and was featured on LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem, which remained a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song for staggering six weeks in 2011. The music video, which Bennett appeared in, has gathered over 2.5 billion views. The group's most popular single was Ugly Heart, released in 2014. They also featured on Pitbull's song Wild Wild Love that same year.
The singer's death comes 12 years after her bandmate Simone Battle died by suicide at age 25. Following Battle’s death, the band broke up. Speaking to PEOPLE about Battle’s death in January 2014, Bennett said, “You can never prepare yourself for something like this, ever. We’d just been in rehearsals the day before, learning choreography for our show, and the next day we were starting the morning as usual when we got the call. I still can’t believe it. I don’t think any of us can. It’s weird that we’re even sitting here, talking about it.”