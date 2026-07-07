Party Rock Anthem Singer, Lauren Bennett, Dead At 37

The singer's death comes 12 years after her bandmate Simone Battle died by suicide at age 25. Following Battle’s death, the band broke up. Speaking to PEOPLE about Battle’s death in January 2014, Bennett said, “You can never prepare yourself for something like this, ever. We’d just been in rehearsals the day before, learning choreography for our show, and the next day we were starting the morning as usual when we got the call. I still can’t believe it. I don’t think any of us can. It’s weird that we’re even sitting here, talking about it.”